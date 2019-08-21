Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Troll Who Criticized Her Bikini Photos With Daughter True

Khloe's hitting back at a hater after sharing several vacation photos to Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian is clapping back at a troll who called her out for her recent bikini-clad vacation photos with her 1-year-old daughter, True. The stunning Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hit back on Instagram this week after one social media user accused her of using her daughter as an “accessory” in her sunny family vacation snaps as they spent some quality time together in the Bahamas.

Kim Kardashian’s little sister made it very clear that she’s not standing for haters commenting on her parenting as she responded to the troll who commented on one of her recent snaps, “U do know that your baby isn’t an accessory right?” per Entertainment Tonight.

Khloe hit back in a comment of her own posted to the social media site, writing, “Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?”

The reality star then continued, “I am her mother and we will celebrate life together everyday. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”

The comment from the troll came after Khloe shared multiple snaps from her and True’s tropical vacation to the Caribbean island with her 97 million-plus followers on her Instagram page, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Kardashian uploaded several sweet photos of herself and her daughter enjoying all the tropical sunshine together.

Several of the snaps showed the star rocking a bikini as she hit the beach with her baby girl, including one that featured her walking along the picturesque white sand beach in a long blue flowing cover-up while holding onto True with her left arm.

A further picture shared on the social media site showed the stunning reality star matching her daughter in leopard-print swimwear during another trip to the beach in the very tropical location.

Her latest clap back in the comments section comes shortly after the 35-year-old star used social media to reveal how she really feels about Tristan in the wake of his latest cheating scandal with sister Kylie Jenner’s former friend Jordyn Woods that dominated the headlines earlier this year, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

Speaking earlier this year, Kardashian also opened up about becoming a mother and revealed that she and True like to do positive affirmations by sitting in front of the mirror together. She said that she tells her baby girl how beautiful she is so that she grows up feeling strong and confident.

“It’s my job to make her feel, no matter what she looks like, that she is strong and confident and beautiful, and it’s OK to embrace all different shapes, sizes, and ethnicities,” Khloe she said while speaking to The Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar magazine, per People.

“My whole family is a melting pot of race and skin tone and hair color and height — everything,” she continued of her approach to motherhood in the February interview, adding, “That’s our reality and our children need to know how beautiful diversity is.”