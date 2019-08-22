‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 22: Ridge Admits His Biggest Failure

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 22, reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will experience some devastating emotions. It seems as if he blames himself for certain events and may beat himself up about it, per Soap Central. Luckily, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be there for him as he works his way through his feelings.

Ridge is a dedicated family man, but this was not always the case. At one point in his life, he put his own interests ahead of his children. Longtime B&B fans will remember the decades-long love triangle between him, Brooke, and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo). He was constantly going back and forth between the two women as he tried to decide where he wanted to be.

This had a devastating effect on all the children involved. In fact, two of their children decided that they would make every effort to keep their children’s lives as peaceful as possible. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) vowed to always put their children first and raise them as an extended family together. This was as a direct result of how they were brought up, as they wanted to avoid the conflict and drama that they went through.

Ridge will finally break down on Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. After Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) leaves, he will feel vulnerable. He will realize what his biggest failure has been and will feel very guilty for how things have turned out.

It appears as if Ridge may realize that Det. Sanchez and Brooke have been right about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). Everything points to the fact that he intentionally ran Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) off the road and murdered her. This is also not the first time that Thomas has gone off the rails. Ridge may remember how he blew up Rick Forrester’s (Jacob Young) car and even how he took advantage of Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey).

Ridge may feel as if he failed his son. He may blame himself for Thomas’ faults and feel as if he could have done better by his son. Ridge may even regret that he did not listen to Brooke when she warned him that there was something off about his son. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will stand by her husband as he opens up to her and that she will comfort him as he deals with his mistakes.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.