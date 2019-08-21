Candice Swanepoel’s Latest Revealing Bikini Pic Sends Instagram Into Meltdown

Candice left very little to the imagination in her sizzling thong bikini.

Candice Swanepoel is sending Instagram into meltdown mode with her latest bikini photo. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model left seriously little to the imagination in a new snap posted to her official account on August 20 as she flashed some serious skin in a tiny string two-piece from her own line, Tropic of C.

In the gorgeous new photo, which was taken by professional photographer Jerome Duran, Swanepoel proved she’s most definitely not afraid to show off all her hard work at the gym as she put her toned booty on full display while posing with her back to the camera.

The 30-year-old star posed in a purple thong bikini, which featured string ties across both hips and along her back, while she let her long blonde hair flow down underneath her white sunhat.

The mom of two appeared to be chasing after one of her kids as she headed up the outdoor steps in the cute photo. Swanepoel is mom to both 2-year-old son Anaca and 1-year-old Ariel with partner Hermann Nicoli.

And it’s safe to say that Candice’s impressive collection of 13.5 million followers most definitely took notice of her fit and toned body, as the comments section of the NSFW upload was flooded with praise for the bikini-clad star.

“What a body,” one person commented with a heart emoji. Another wrote, “WOW, such a nice body” with three fire emoji and an emoji with hearts for eyes.

A third person even told the supermodel that they thought she had “The best body ever” as a fourth commented, “Ohh… super hot!” with a number of fire emoji.

Swanepoel’s latest sexy bikini snap has so far racked up a seriously impressive more than 292,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

But this isn’t the first time this week that the gorgeous model has left very little to the imagination when it comes to her swimwear.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, in another photo shared online by Jermone, Candice flashed her perky booty once again while soaking up the sun on a luxury yacht with former Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes as the stunning duo laid on their fronts while rocking skimpy thong bikinis. The twosome were vacationing together in Ibiza.

As for how she looks so good and feels confident enough to strip down to her bikini, the star has previously opened up about her tips and tricks for getting herself beach ready.

“I love having a good sun-kissed glow before the beach — some self-tan lotion is always good!” Candice previously told Pop Sugar of her admirable body confidence. “I also feel good when I’m working out regularly.”