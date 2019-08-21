‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: The Old Bill Spencer May Make A Comeback

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 26 hint that viewers may get a glimpse of the old Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). The media mogul will revert to at least some of his old habits next week as he tries to deliver his own special brand of justice for the sake of his family.

Some fans cannot get used to the meek and mild version of the man who used to be larger than life itself. Bill has come a long way since last year when he was plotting and scheming to make his son’s wife his own. Since then, Bill has repented of his evil ways and vowed that he was a changed man. He threw away his sword necklace and promised that he would rebuild his family.

It seems as if he and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are already closer as they shared a heartfelt moment when Liam reintroduced his daughter to his father. Bill was overwhelmed with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and promised her that her father would give her everything that she wanted. Liam and Bill are working hard on their bond as they try to put the past behind them and move on with their lives.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill is hell-bent on revenge. He wants to put away those responsible for keeping Beth away from Liam and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), per She Knows Soaps. There is already a considerable list of people who knew about Beth but did not come forward with the information. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), Florence Fulton (Kiara Barnes), Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) all knew the truth but chose to keep quiet.

Fans have already seen glimpses of the old Bill Spencer when he spoke about the criminal charges, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Flo would face. He said that “She will have plenty of time to think about it behind bars because Flo is going to prison if I have to drag her there myself!”

Liam: "You just saw Beth earlier today."

Bill: "I got a lot of time to make up for Liam."#BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/aBJOxgNprG — ✨ (@soapfanatic93) August 20, 2019

Bill made sure that he had his contacts in the underworld looking for Reese. Although the police later arrested the doctor, Bill remarked, “My guys didn’t get their hands on him,” which seems to imply that they would have roughed up Reese before handing him over to the authorities.

The media mogul also wanted Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) to look into who the presiding officer in Reese and Flo’s case would be, per Soap Central. When Justin mentioned that they had learned their lesson about interfering with judges, Bill was quick to point out that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had learned his lesson.

All these clues seem to indicate that the old Dollar Bill Spencer may be on his way back. Perhaps fans will see a better version of The Stallion who just could not be tamed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.