‘Game Of Thrones’: Kit Harington Wants Jon Snow’s Sword But HBO Won’t Give It To Him

Instead, the valuable prop is now on display in Northern Ireland.

There are many iconic props from HBO’s Game of Thrones. From the Iron Chair, to dragon eggs, and the coin given to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) by Jaqen H’ghar (Tom Wlaschiha). However, for Kit Harington, the one item he really wants is Jon Snow’s sword, Longclaw.

In Game of Thrones, Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, was given the Valyrian steel sword called Longclaw by Lord Commander Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo). While the sword should have been handed down to Mormont’s son, Ser Jorah (Iain Glen), the sword remained in Jeor’s custody after Jorah was exiled after trying to sell some poachers into slavery. Jeor’s son decided to leave behind Longclaw as a result of this exile and the sword was returned to Jeor at Castle Black.

When Jon Snow saved the life of Jeor after a wight attack in Season 1 of Game of Thrones, Jeor decided that Jon was worthy of owning it. Joer then had the pommel adjusted to show a direwolf head representing House Stark rather than that of a bear which was the sigil for his own house. While Jon didn’t want to take it at first, it soon became a treasured possession of his.

As a result of this story, Kit Harington recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he would have liked to keep Longclaw as a memento from his time on Game of Thrones. However, it appears that HBO has not been eager to hand over the coveted prop.

“I’m still hoping for my sword!” Harington exclaims.

“But they don’t seem to be sending it to me. I’m still waiting, let’s put it that way. I’m still waiting for my sword, HBO! When is it going to arrive?”

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Longclaw is one of many Game of Thrones items now on display in a permanent exhibition at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, near Belfast in Northern Ireland. This means that Harington will likely never get to keep Jon’s sword for himself.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.