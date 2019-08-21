Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Abusive Thomas Lashes Out At Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 22 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will unleash his wrath on his son. The designer is obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and it seems as if he blamed Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) that they are no longer together, per Highlight Hollywood.

Thomas recently heard that Hope wants to annul their marriage. Instead of doing some introspection and trying to figure out why his wife wants to leave him, Thomas decides to blame Douglas instead.

B&B fans know that Thomas was desperate to have Hope as his wife and lied, schemed, and manipulated to have her in his life. In fact, when he found out that Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) was alive, he kept the news to himself and went to great lengths to keep it a secret.

After being reunited with her daughter, Hope found out that Thomas had been deceiving her all along. She approached Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and told him that she wanted out of her marriage. She also called Thomas and let him know what her intentions were.

Of course, Thomas did not take the news very well. He does not want to see Hope with anybody else and will make sure that she keeps her end of their vows. As he pointed out, “Till death do us part,” literally means that one of them has to die before their marriage ends.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will call Amelia (Nicola Posener), the nanny. B&B fans know that she previously helped him while Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was in Paris. She sent him pictures and videos of Liam (Scott Clifton) and the kids, which Thomas then passed onto Hope.

Thomas will ask Amelia to bring his son to him at Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment. However, instead of a happy father-and-son reunion, Thomas will lash out at his son. He will blame Douglas for his ruined marriage. Thomas will also tell Douglas that it is his fault that Hope is back with Liam.

This is not the first time that viewers will question Thomas as a father. He has frightened, used, and manipulated his son in his bid to win Hope. It seems as if he is only affectionate to Douglas when it suits him. Viewers are already wondering if Hope will fight Thomas for custody of Douglas.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Douglas will be frightened as he faces his father. Unfortunately, he will also let it slip that Hope is at his aunt Steffy’s house. Thomas will make his way to the cliff house where an unholy showdown will take place.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.