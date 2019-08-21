‘Game Of Thrones’: Kit Harington Reveals Why Jon Snow Went North Of The Wall In The Season 8 Finale

As Season 8 closed, Jon Snow was seen heading beyond the Wall, Kit Harington now explains where he was going.

Even though HBO’s Game of Thrones is now complete, it hasn’t stopped fans wondering about the fate of the remaining characters. Now, Kit Harington has revealed why Jon Snow was heading beyond the Wall in the Season 8 finale.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 8 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, went from in a relationship with his aunt, to killing her, and then being exiled once more to Castle Black. As the final episode closed, Jon was seen with Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and a group of wildings exiting Castle Black and heading out beyond the Wall. This ending left things open for what Jon might be up to next. As a result of this, many viewers were left wondering if Jon was planning to stay beyond the Wall, having abandoned his position, or if it was just a temporary trip such as a ranging mission for the Night’s Watch.

According to a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kit Harington has now revealed what that final scene involving Jon Snow was really all about.

“Seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with — the Free Folk — it felt to me like he was finally free,” Harington explained.

“Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing [in killing Daenerys], as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released.”

So, it appears that Jon Snow is now free of Westeros and will live out his life beyond the Wall, even if Harington did not specifically confirm this. However, for many fans who loved the relationship that Jon Snow shared with the wildling called Ygritte (Rose Leslie), they are now hopeful that Jon might finally be able to find another woman among the Free Folk who can love him in just the same way that she did.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.