Joe Holt Joins New ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Series

His character is a professor who will risk his life for the people that he cares most about.

As news starts to filter in regarding the new Walking Dead spinoff series, fans are eager to know more about the latest AMC show. Now, a new casting announcement has been made that sees Joe Holt joining the line-up.

According to Deadline, Joe Holt will have a recurring role in the third series by AMC that is set in the Walking Dead universe. Holt will play a character called Leo Bennett, who is described as a “solid family man and respected professor with a generous heart and unwavering optimism for the future.”

“He’d risk his life to save the people he cares about.”

This news follows on from previous casting announcements which saw Nico Tortorella join the Walking Dead spinoff series as Felix, Annet Mahendru (Huck), Aliyah Royale (Iris), Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton), and Hal Cumpston (Silas).

The latest series is set to explore the Walking Dead universe from the perspective of those too young to remember the time before the zombie apocalypse. This new group of characters have lived a sheltered life and strive to discover what the world is really like on the outside. As the new series progresses, some characters will become heroes and some will become villains. However, all will be changed forever by the events and obstacles that they encounter along the way.

Holt expressed his excitement via his Twitter account when news broke.

A funny thing happened on the way to grad school… Grateful for the opportunity… Excited for the work… I was bartending last year…don’t stop believin’. https://t.co/LAOOzT9N2O — Joe Holt (@hiramholt) August 14, 2019

Previously, Joe Holt has featured in The Punisher, The Player, Franklin and Bash, Scandal, Three Rivers, and Prison Break.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the series is believed to currently have the working title of Monument. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the title of the latest Walking Dead spinoff series. According to Comic Book, the latest Walking Dead series may not even have the familiar term in the title. The first spinoff series, Fear the Walking Dead, used the original title to link the two series together. However, AMC programming chief David Madden says that this may not happen with the new series.

“The new show is really on its own separate path,” Madden recently told The Wrap.

Filming on the newest Walking Dead series is currently underway in and around Richmond, Virginia.

You can view the latest teaser trailer for the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series below.

Until the latest spinoff series drops to AMC in 2020, viewers can tune into Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead which is currently airing every Sunday night. Season 10 of The Walking Dead then premieres a week after the Season 5 finale of Fear on October 6.