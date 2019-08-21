‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: A Showdown Featuring Alpha And Carol Is Coming

Showrunner Angela Kang reveals that Carol and Alpha will clash at some point in Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead.'

As the premiere of Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead approaches, fans are eagerly waiting for news regarding what will happen to their favorite characters. For those that are wondering if Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Alpha (Samantha Morton) will clash, the series showrunner reveals that there will be a showdown between these characters at some point in Season 10.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 9 of The Walking Dead, Carol’s adopted son, Henry (Matthew Lintz), was killed by the leader of the Whisperers, Alpha. Since then, the two groups have remained separate but tensions have been rising regarding the savage group.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in the new trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead, Carol has vowed to deal with Alpha. And, for fans of the show, it is known that there is usually only one way in which Carol deals with problem people.

In the clip for Season 10, Carol is seen talking to Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). They are discussing the threat that has arisen with Alpha and the Whisperers. During the conversation, Carol announces that Alpha “has to die.”

However, it was unclear in the clip, released earlier in the year at San Diego Comic-Con, if this threat will be followed through in Season 10 and whether Carol will ultimately end up killing Alpha.

Now, according to Digital Spy, a showdown between Carol and Alpha is definitely coming. During a recent appearance on Talking Dead, The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, spoke out about Carol and Alpha’s run in.

“We’re gonna see some Carol-Alpha, and it’s gonna be awesome,” Kang said.

“I’m just thinking about this scene that they have together which is just epic, that’s so cool. Yeah, there’s a little bit of a beef there.”

Loading...

While it doesn’t completely confirm that there will definitely be a showdown between Carol and Alpha, it at least reveals that the two characters will meet up at some point in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. And, judging by what Carol says about this character in the Season 10 trailer, it is likely that their meeting will be heated.

You can view Carol’s vow against Alpha in the new Season 10 trailer for The Walking Dead below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.