Donald Trump ‘Panicked,’ Acting Like ‘7-Year-Old’ As Racism Charges, Recession Fears Close In, Biographer Says

Donald Trump believed that the end of the Robert Mueller investigation meant that his problems were over, but they were only just beginning, according to a Trump biographer.

Earlier this year, special counsel Robert Mueller ended his two-year investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 Donald Trump campaign. According to the copy of the Mueller report posted online by The New York Times, the special counsel issued no new indictments and did not find “insufficient evidence” of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. With that in mind, Trump believed that “existential threats to his presidency had been put to rest,” according to the author of a biography on the president.

In an MSNBC interview on Tuesday, Tim O’Brien — who wrote the 2005 Trump biography Trump Nation, as Bloomberg News reported — said that the president became “panicked” when he realized that despite Mueller concluding his investigation, he would face a series of increasingly serious threats anyway.

“In very short order I think ‘Trump the racist’ became a very appropriate and damning moniker that got attached to him,” said O’Brien, quoted by the news site Raw Story.

The “racist” label became attached to Trump after a series of tweets, first telling four women of color in Congress to “go back” the countries they supposedly came from. He then took to Twitter and attacked the predominately African-American city of Baltimore as a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

A poll showed that a full 50 percent of Americans considered Trump racist after the tweets, as The Inquisitr reported.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

But the racism label has been far from the only crisis situation to confront Trump in recent weeks, following the conclusion of the Mueller investigation. The economy now appears to be headed toward a recession, a situation which makes it almost impossible for an incumbent president to win reelection. But Trump on Monday claimed that the recession fears were false, as quoted by NBC News. He instead made the claim that American consumers are “rich” and “loaded up with money,” due to what he called his “tremendous tax cut.”

At the same time, Trump continues to be hammered in polls pitting him head-to-head against 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, the former U.S. vice president. As The Inquisitr reported, a recent Fox News poll showed Biden leading Trump by a whopping 12 percentage points, and in fact, Biden has led Trump by wide margins in every poll taken this year.

“I think he’s worried,” O’Brien said in the Tuesday interview, Raw Story quoted, adding that the “racism” and recession crises are “squeezing (Trump) like a vise,” in addition to his struggling poll numbers.

Faced with these multiple threats to his reelection, Trump “responds like the seven-year-old that he is,” O’Brien told MSNBC.