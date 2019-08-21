‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Celebrates Major Wedding Anniversary With Sizzling Shots

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga recently marked a milestone with her husband, Joe Gorga. The duo celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, which Melissa shared on Instagram in an adorable update packed with tons of photos of the two of them as a couple.

Melissa started out with a throwback to when they were quite younger. In the snap, Joe still had a full head of hair, and Melissa rocked a much darker brunette shade than she does nowadays. They wore matching outfits, and both had on jeans and white tops. They looked bronzed and crazy in love.

The second snap Melissa shared was a more recent one and again featured the two of them matching. This time, they showed off the physiques they work so hard to maintain and rocked matching swimsuits. Joe showcased his chiseled upper body in printed swim trunks, and Melissa showcased some major cleavage in a sexy bikini.

In the third and fourth snaps, Melissa shared date night selfies. In both shots, she was all dolled up while Joe rocked a more casual look for a night out on the town together.

In the fifth snap, Melissa proved that matching swimsuits are definitely a thing in the Gorga family. The duo posed together on a sunny day, and Joe rocked a pair of red printed swim trunks while Melissa rocked a one-piece swimsuit and headband in the exact same print.

She also shared some snaps from various tropical vacations, where the duo enjoyed one another’s company while lounging in the sunshine.

In the second to last snap in the series, Melissa shared a picture where she was planting a smooch on Joe’s cheek as he smiled at the camera. Joe rocked a pair of sunglasses and a bare chest while Melissa had on a bikini and straw hat for a day on the beach.

Melissa truly tugged at her followers’ heartstrings with the final shot in the post, in which she shared a snap of a family outing. The whole Gorga family was bundled up on what looked to be a frosty winter day, standing in front of a lit-up Christmas tree.

Melissa’s followers loved the celebratory post, and the picture-packed update received over 68,000 likes within just two hours, including a like from The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge.

Her husband made sure to comment on the sweet post and said, “I can’t wait for the next 15 years my love. I love you.”