‘The Matrix 4’ Confirmed: Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss To Reprise Their Roles In The Upcoming Movie

Lana Wachowski will also co-write and produce the latest 'Matrix' installment.

Fans of The Matrix franchise can officially get excited now that it has been confirmed that The Matrix 4 is now going ahead. Original cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will also join the lineup.

According to Variety, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity for The Matrix 4. While Reeves and Moss will be returning, it is unclear yet what will happen regarding the character of Morpheus, who was originally played by Laurence Fishburne. Variety reports that the role may be “recast for a younger take.”

In addition, Lana Wachowski will write and direct the fourth installment. Wachowski was previously involved with the original trilogy along with her sister Lilly.

The latest Matrix movie will be produced and globally distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures.

Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich released the following statement regarding The Matrix 4 on Tuesday.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering The Matrix with Lana. Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in The Matrix universe.”

Along with Wachowski, the script was also written by Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Grant Hill will act alongside Wachowski as producers on The Matrix 4.

As reported by Inverse, no details have emerged regarding the upcoming plot for The Matrix 4. In fact, even the title is probably a placeholder until there is an official reveal in the future.

Previous installments of The Matrix have delved into a dystopian future where humans are used as an energy source for the Matrix, which was created by thought-capable machines. Over the course of three movies, Neo and Trinity have fought against this system. While, by the end of the third Matrix installment, it seemed that Neo had died, the Oracle believes that she will see him again. As to how this will happen in the next installment remains to be seen.

Aside from the successful Matrix trilogy of movies, the Wachowski sisters have also previously released The Animatrix, which is a series of animated short films based on The Matrix. Due to the success of the franchise, The Matrix has also been reimagined in several video games, including Enter the Matrix, The Matrix Online, and The Matrix: Path of Neo.

Production on The Matrix 4 is expected to begin in 2020. As yet, no release date has been announced.