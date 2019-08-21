La La Anthony Shows Off Killer Curves In A Skintight Dress Worn For The ‘Power’ Premier In New York City

La La Anthony has been showing up all over the place, flaunting her hot body in all kinds of daring ensembles. From skimpy bikinis to skintight evening attire, the clothing this actress puts on is always alluring and typically sexy.

Tuesday’s share on Instagram was no exception. La La was dressed to impress as she headed to iconic Madison Square Garden for the premiere of her Starz show, Power.

For the event, the 36-year-old thespian rocked a full-length, long-sleeved silver gown featuring a sassy neckline. This feature allowed her ample boobs to pop out of the very snug garment from nearly ever angle.

La La’s very long hair was majestic, with half of the strands pulled up into a top knot while the rest flowed down to nearly her waist after being placed in front of her left arm. She was set further on fire via long, chandelier diamond earrings while her perfect manicure was fresh and pink.

With all that in mind, her shapely curves were what likely made La La the center of attention at the Power event, as they were when she posted her freshest look on Instagram. More than 42,000 followers, including rapper Cardi B, liked this share, while a slew of fans spoke up about the August 20th offering.

“You are killing us!” said one appreciative commenter.

“Wow REALLY?!?!?!” said another follower, who added five fire emoji to the comment.

“And that is a wrap ladies and gentleman. You have been slayed,” stated still another impressed fan who included two movie clapboard emoji for effect.

Earlier in the day, La La shared another Instagram post featuring her mom as the pair stood in front of massive matching Power billboards towering over New York City’s legendary Times Square.

When swiping right on the image, five more photos appeared. Each illustrated the joy La La’s family seemed to be experiencing while seeing their beloved relative looking larger than life.

“Your mom is beautiful. Both of you glowing,” one fan remarked, adding a shining star emoji for good measure.

“Aww! That is the cutest. Mommies are the most amazing gifts. Congratulations Leezy!” remarked another fan.

“We so proud of you Layla, you go girl,” stated yet another follower.

The multi-image post was popular with La La’s 9.3 million Instagram followers. Besides a slew of commenters, more than 140,000 fans — including models Ashley Graham and Hailey Baldwin Bieber — liked the happy upload.

La La Anthony can be seen co-starring in Power when the sixth season of the the Starz television crime series debuts on August 25 at 8 p.m. ET. The new, 15-episode season will conclude the dramatic series.