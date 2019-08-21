Gabrielle Union Looks Smoking Hot In Plunging Blue Jumpsuit

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union stunned her fans in a sizzling snap of herself rocking a bold blue jumpsuit.

In the snap, Union had her daughter Kaavia balanced on her hip as she was all dolled up in the look she was going to rock on screen during an episode of America’s Got Talent. Union’s hair was pulled back in a half-up hairstyle with tight curls to add volume, and she had minimal makeup and only a pair of statement hoops as an accessory.

Her bold outfit was what caught many followers’ eyes, though, and fans are in luck — Union didn’t rock a super pricy designer look. Instead, she opted to debut the release of her latest collaboration with the brand New York & Company, with an affordable jumpsuit. Union has worked with the brand on collaborations before, pieces that were chic but for everyday wear. In her latest collection, the Red Carpet capsule collection, followers could purchase glam looks intended for special occasions. The blue jumpsuit she wore in the snap was just one of the many pieces available in the collection.

The jumpsuit had long sleeves and wide-legged bottoms that add some major volume and drama. The full-coverage look got a dose of sex appeal in the plunging neckline, however, which was cut all the way down to the waistband. The neckline revealed a major amount of cleavage, and the overall result was a super bold look that Union rocked flawlessly.

Her followers absolutely loved the collection debut, and the overall look and the snap received over 74,000 likes within less than an hour. It even received a like from fellow actress Taraji P. Henson.

Quite a few of her followers were a bit distracted by the adorable baby on her hip, and the silly look she had on her face in the snap.

“The baby face is a whole mood,” one follower commented.

“Shady baby always with the looks #IAdoreHer,” another fan said.

Union chatted with People about her latest collaboration with New York & Company and had some great insights on style — for both children and adults.

“Dwyane and I thought we knew how to serve a look until Kaavia James came through to show us how it’s done. Mama is just trying to keep up!”

Union also spilled about some of her must-have wardrobe pieces for fall, including a great coat, and knit sweaters and dresses. She also raved about jumpsuits, the look she wore in the snap.