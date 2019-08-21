Watch LA Galaxy Vs. Cruz Azul FC Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Semifinal Match In Inaugural Leagues Cup

The LA Galaxy are the only remaining MLS team in the inaugural Leagues Cup, but they can advance to the final with a win over Cruz Azul FC.

The intention of the Leagues Cup, which plays its inaugural tournament this year, was to create inter-league rivalries between Major League Soccer in the United States and Mexico’s Liga MX. But if the LA Galaxy fails to win against eighth-place Mexican side Cruz Azul in the second semifinal on Tuesday, the tournament will end in an all-too-familiar, all-Mexican matchup between Cruz Azul and the winner of Tuesday’s earlier Club America vs. Tigres UANL semifinal. Meanwhile, the Galaxy are playing their third match in six days and are planning to field a weakened side, according to ESPN, in the match that will livestream from southern California.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Major League Soccer vs. Liga MX Leagues Cup semifinal showdown on Tuesday, pitting the MLS West third-place LA Galaxy against the eighth-place Mexican club Cruz Azul FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PDT at the 27,000-seat Dignity Health Sports Park — until this year known as StubHub Center — in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson, California, on Tuesday, August 20. That start time will be 10:30 p.m. EDT, 9:30 p.m. CDT.

The first edition of the Leagues Cup included four teams from each of the two major North American leagues. But three of the four MLS sides — Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo, and Real Salt Lake — were wiped out in the quarterfinal round, leaving only the Galaxy with a chance to play in an international final, as Goal.com reported.

The Galaxy needed a nail-biting, penalty shootout victory after drawing 2-2 with Club Tijuana in regulation time, in order to advance to the semifinals. But Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto gave Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic the day off in that game and was expected to rest both “Ibra” and Argentine forward Cristian Pavón for the Cruz Azul semifinal as well. As the only remaining MLS team in the competition, the manager may now “go for it,” according to SB Nation, adding both international players back to the roster at the last minute before the crucial match.

Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images

To watch a free online stream of the Tuesday LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul FC final preseason warm-up showdown, log in to ESPN, the online streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. Livestreams from ESPN and ESPN 2, which airs the Leagues Cup semifinals, are available through the ESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Loading...

To watch the LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul FC Leagues Cup semifinal stream live for free, without cable or satellite provider credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers free seven-day trial periods. This allows fans to watch the Galaxy vs. La Maquina Leagues Cup match streamed live at no charge.

In Mexico, TUDN, the rebranded, new version of what was formerly known as Univision Deportes, will carry a stream of the LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul FC match

In Canada, the TSN Go sports platform will provide streaming video. For a complete list of online streaming sources for LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul FC in other countries around the world, check out Live Soccer TV.