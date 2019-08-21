Sierra Skye Sizzles In Tiny White Crochet Two-Piece Completely Flashing Her Booty

Sierra Skye just keeps getting hotter. The model and Instagram star has racked up 4.1 million followers thanks to her fierce bikini body, although today is seeing Sierra prove that not every ensemble she dons comes with a swimwear hashtag. The blonde took to her Instagram stories earlier today with a look that was definitely daywear, although the amount of skin on show wasn’t far off what’s seen in the star’s swimwear posts.

Sierra’s story today showed her in selfie mode. The bombshell was posing with an empty background of wooden floors and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking infrastructure, although who was taking center stage wasn’t up for debate. The self-taken photo showed Sierra in semi-profile positioning as she showcased her insane curves in a tiny white two-piece comprised of a crop top and the world’s most sarong-like skirt. The halterneck upper appeared netted above an opaque layer, although its crochet fabrics matched the wraparound-effect skirt.

With no sign of underwear, though, Sierra’s crochet skirt was delivering a major booty flash. With one of the peachiest rears on Instagram though, this girl was born to rock skimpy clothing. Sierra’s body was on fire today, with her fierce tan contrasting the stark whites from her outfit. The star posed with her face mostly concealed by her smartphone, although her trademark long blonde hair was fully visible.

Sierra may be making her mark as Instagram’s rising bikini queen, but there’s another side to the star. Fan comments frequently show fashion-centric responses from accounts appearing to be female – clearly, Sierra’s trendy looks are attracting ladies keen to replicate her style.

Of course, Sierra does mention the brands she wears. The influencer role seems to be one that suits Sierra perfectly. While the brand shout-outs are marked on Sierra’s account, something about the delivery doesn’t feel pushy. Sierra does not engage in full-blown advertisements. Rather, her lower-profile role sees her engage in a promotional manner that’s largely interpreted as the model receiving goods in exchange for a little shout-out. Were Sierra netting cash for her mentions, she would be obliged to comply by Instagram’s required “#ad.”

Today’s story mentioned no brand. Those paying attention to Sierra’s social media activity today will, however, have noted that she seemed to have quickly slipped out of a leopard-print bikini she donned earlier to spend the day tanning, per The Inquisitr.

Indoors or out, this sizzler will prove a knockout.

Sierra’s updates are generally daily. Fans wishing to catch the next update should follow her Instagram.