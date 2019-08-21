Ayesha Curry Takes Huge Bite Of Cheesy Pizza In Latest Instagram Snap

Foodie Ayesha Curry has been hard at work lately with the final few episodes of her new show, Family Food Fight. Curry was one of the judges this season on the family culinary competition show, as well as the host and executive producer. She has been encouraging her Instagram followers every week to check out the latest episode, and many of her fans became devoted viewers who would leave comments on her posts about the show.

The finale of Family Food Fight recently aired, so Curry won’t be posting teasers about that anymore, but she’s still keeping her Instagram content food-centric. In her latest snap, Curry posed with a gourmet pizza that looked to be topped with prosciutto and arugula. She had one slice in her hand, and was taking a huge bite of the cheesy dish.

While Curry can definitely get glam for a red carpet event or date night with her husband, professional basketball player Stephen Curry, her look in the latest shot was a lot more casual and colorful. Curry rocked a pair of purple track bottoms and a light blue sweater with some details on the sleeves. Her hair was slicked back in a sleek and chic ponytail, and her makeup was minimal yet stunning. The expression on her face was a bit goofy as she stretched a string of cheese from the slice to her lips, and she appeared to be enjoying her meal.

Curry’s followers loved the silly snap, and the shot received over 54,000 likes within just one day. She accompanied the picture with a caption about Mondays that had many fans laughing.

“You just can’t get any cooler!” one follower commented.

“You look soooo cuteeeee” another fan said.

Another follower compared her to her famous husband, and it seems that her silly snaps have put her on top.

“Good god, I think I love you more than Steph at this point. You are so adorable!”

While Curry is busy with her various hosting gigs and culinary projects, she also has her hands full as a mom of three. Curry has two daughters, Ryan and Riley, and recently welcomed her first son, a baby boy named Canon, as E! News reported.

Curry is constantly sharing sweet shots of her family, from pictures of her children to selfies on date night with her husband.

She also loves to mix up her look, and her followers never quite know what vibe she’ll be rocking in any particular post.