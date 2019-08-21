Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Faces A Threat

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 21 bring a secret for Victor. Plus, Billy is adamantly against his sister returning to the family business while Theo tries to get his toe in the door at Power Communications.

Victor (Eric Braeden) learns a secret, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) may pay the price, according to SheKnows Soaps. The Mustache seems always to know everything, and this time is no different. Phyllis brags that she has plans to squeeze Abby (Melissa Ordway) out of The Grand Phoenix Hotel eventually. She’s determined to own the hotel outright, but Abby may have something to say about that.

Victor does not like Abby teaming up with Phyllis because he knows how Phyllis can be. Because of that, he lets Abby know Phyllis’s plans, and Abby is not concerned. She feels confident that Phyllis will not succeed with the devious scheme.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) continues to spiral, and he lashes out against his family. Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are thrilled that My Beauty and Jabot will merge, but Billy continues to voice his displeasure in the whole idea. In Billy’s mind, there is no doubt that Ashley will stab the family in the back at the first opportunity. Who knows? Perhaps this whole thing is still part of her elaborate revenge plan? Last year, she convinced Jack that he wasn’t John Abbott’s son and sent him on a wild goose chase for his birth father. Then, shortly after Ashley revealed the shocking truth, she almost destroyed Jabot by taking her patents and leaving.

Although Ashley and Jack have made up, Billy is not feeling the love. Plus, he is not sleeping well due to his nightmares about Delia. Billy is living in a nightmare, which began when Adam (Mark Grossman) returned to Genoa City. Something will have to give soon.

Finally, Theo (Tyler Johnson) undermines Mariah (Camryn Grimes). He talks to Devon (Bryton James) about Power Communications. Devon advises Theo to ask Mariah about working for her, but Theo has bigger ideas. He wants to run the entire operation. Given that Mariah isn’t precisely experienced at running the company, she may find some competition in the form of Theo and his experience. For some reason, Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) old friend decides that he wants to make his home base Genoa City, and Mariah may need to watch her back. Theo is gunning for Mariah’s job, and he is a force to be reckoned with.