Denise Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Camille Grammer Ahead Of Season 10 After ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Feud

Denise Richards and Camille Grammer went to war at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion but where do they stand today?

During an interview with TooFab on August 20, Richards, the newest addition to the Bravo TV reality series, opened up about where she stands with Grammer following their Season 9 showdown and admitted that when it came to the season, things went a bit to far at times.

“I think there was some things that were said that were not necessary. We’re all adults, and I think that there’s times you don’t cross a line,” Richards said after being asked about the drama surrounding Lisa Vanderpump and the story she allegedly leaked about Dorit Kemsley and her former dog.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, several members of the show accused Vanderpump of leaking a story about Kemsley allegedly abandoning a chihuahua mix she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs last year, which Vanderpump denied.

Following the doggy drama, Richards and Grammer were involved in a number of heated debates on the reunion special. During one of their many verbal confrontations, Grammer suggested Richards didn’t have as much of a right to be upset about the Woolsey fires of Los Angeles because she and husband Aaron Phypers didn’t actually own the home that was impacted by the devastation.

As for where they stand today, Richards said she hasn’t seen Grammer since they filmed the reunion special in June.

“But we’re all very busy, and all of us have a lot going on,” Richards added.

While Richards was asked about the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she said she doesn’t know much about the new episodes. She told TooFab they’ll have to “wait and see” if she will be back for a sophomore season.

During Season 9, Richards’ daughters were seen briefly alongside their mother and new stepfather Phypers, but when it came to tuning into the show, the actress said her kids were “not interested in” keeping up with the reality series and noted that she was happy they weren’t keen on watching.

“You know, it’s a very adult show. I think they have seen a couple episodes, but I’ve never sat down with them and watched it with them,” Denise explained. “There’s certain things you don’t want your kids to watch or see.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to start production in the coming weeks.