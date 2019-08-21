Jenna Jameson Flaunts Insane 80-Pound Weight Loss In Tiny Pink Swimsuit With New Side-By-Side Photos

When it comes to her 80-pound weight loss, Jenna Jameson isn’t done wowing. The former adult entertainment star has braved a very public weight loss journey on social media: photos don’t just show the weight this 45-year-old lost after welcoming her baby Batel in 2017. Jenna is happy to share how she looked before shedding the pounds, with her latest Instagram update being proof that she’s kept the weight off.
Of course, Jenna’s weight loss is such a talking point, it can easily make a British newspaper’s headline, with The Daily Mail chronicling Jenna’s transformation earlier this year.
Earlier today, Jenna updated her account. The mother of three had braved a full side-by-side photo showing her now versus her prior and heavier weight. On the left, fans saw a darker-haired Jenna in a black and strappy swimsuit. While Jenna was beautiful back then, fans would likely argue that the image on the right showed a healthier, happier, and sexier woman. Here, Jenna was posing against floor-to-ceiling windows and flaunting her curves in tight and pink swimsuit. Her trademark blonde hair was popping against the blue-sky background and bathing suit’s pinks, although her sizzling physique was definitely taking center stage.
Jenna’s right-hand-side photo seemed to tick boxes for just about everything. The star’s legs were looking long and toned with plenty of muscle. Likewise fit-looking were Jenna’s slender waist, shapely hips, and arms. A flashing of cleavage is the standard for this star, but today didn’t have raunchiness as its agenda.
The number one question I get asked is “How do I start a #keto lifestyle” Tip 1 – clean out your refrigerator and cupboards, get rid of everything processed, high in carbohydrates, high in sugar (remember there are many different names for sugar, namely high fructose corn syrup) Tip 2- Go shopping! This is the fun part! My number one recommendation for grocery shopping is to shop the perimeter and not the isles. Green leafy veggies, grass fed steaks, wild salmon. Eggs and real butter are your friend. Tip 3- discuss your lifestyle change with your household and get them on board! You all can benefit from it! I usually make a side of brown rice or pasta for my toddler. If your significant other doesn’t want to participate, ask them to respect your wants and needs and to not try to break your willpower. 4- Have a sunny outlook! This shouldn’t be torture. Focus on how you’re now treating your body right and be proud! 5- be in it for the long haul. Keto is sustainable and will benefit your mind as well as your physique. 6- Follow fellow Keto kings and Queens on IG. My favorite is @ketoguido 7. Be patient… everyone’s body reacts differently. I lost my first 40 lbs ultra quick then plateaued and had to begin #intermittentfasting to break that wall. 8. Don’t fear the #ketoflu , drink plenty of electrolytes, salt your food and get rest! 9. Google is your friend! If you are wondering about carb content… it’s a quick google away. 10. Always… always read labels! You’ll be surprised how many products hide potato starch ???????? also remember my keto favorite snack list on amazon is found by clicking the link in my bio ????
Jenna’s original weight-loss announcement came via social media, per The Daily Mail.
“This is 205 vs. 125 both perfectly happy… but only one of these is healthy! I’m so thankful to #keto for giving me my life back! Please visit my amazon keto list the link is in my bio! It’s super helpful when it comes to figuring out snacks and secrets to staying in ketosis!”
Jenna’s life does not, however, exclusively revolve around sharing her weight-loss journey. The star frequently takes to her Instagram stories with videos of herself, baby Batel, and this 2-year-old’s father: Jenna welcomed Batel with Lior Bitton. The two are engaged and appear to live a happy family life in Hawaii. Jenna is seen poolside with her baby on social media, with video footage also showing this child growing up in the family home. Given that Lior is Israeli, Batel being raised with toys and books in Hebrew makes sense.
