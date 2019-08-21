Jenna Jameson Flaunts Insane 80-Pound Weight Loss In Tiny Pink Swimsuit With New Side-By-Side Photos

When it comes to her 80-pound weight loss, Jenna Jameson isn’t done wowing. The former adult entertainment star has braved a very public weight loss journey on social media: photos don’t just show the weight this 45-year-old lost after welcoming her baby Batel in 2017. Jenna is happy to share how she looked before shedding the pounds, with her latest Instagram update being proof that she’s kept the weight off.

Of course, Jenna’s weight loss is such a talking point, it can easily make a British newspaper’s headline, with The Daily Mail chronicling Jenna’s transformation earlier this year.

Earlier today, Jenna updated her account. The mother of three had braved a full side-by-side photo showing her now versus her prior and heavier weight. On the left, fans saw a darker-haired Jenna in a black and strappy swimsuit. While Jenna was beautiful back then, fans would likely argue that the image on the right showed a healthier, happier, and sexier woman. Here, Jenna was posing against floor-to-ceiling windows and flaunting her curves in tight and pink swimsuit. Her trademark blonde hair was popping against the blue-sky background and bathing suit’s pinks, although her sizzling physique was definitely taking center stage.

Jenna’s right-hand-side photo seemed to tick boxes for just about everything. The star’s legs were looking long and toned with plenty of muscle. Likewise fit-looking were Jenna’s slender waist, shapely hips, and arms. A flashing of cleavage is the standard for this star, but today didn’t have raunchiness as its agenda.

Jenna’s original weight-loss announcement came via social media, per The Daily Mail.

“This is 205 vs. 125 both perfectly happy… but only one of these is healthy! I’m so thankful to #keto for giving me my life back! Please visit my amazon keto list the link is in my bio! It’s super helpful when it comes to figuring out snacks and secrets to staying in ketosis!”

Jenna’s life does not, however, exclusively revolve around sharing her weight-loss journey. The star frequently takes to her Instagram stories with videos of herself, baby Batel, and this 2-year-old’s father: Jenna welcomed Batel with Lior Bitton. The two are engaged and appear to live a happy family life in Hawaii. Jenna is seen poolside with her baby on social media, with video footage also showing this child growing up in the family home. Given that Lior is Israeli, Batel being raised with toys and books in Hebrew makes sense.

Fans wishing to see more of Jenna, her family, and her weight loss should follow her Instagram.