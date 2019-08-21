‘Knightfall’ Season 3: Fans Wait On News Of Whether Mark Hamill Will Return As Talus

With the fate of 'Knightfall' hanging in the balance, fans are also wondering if Mark Hamill will return, should the show be renewed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fate of History Channel’s Knightfall still remains to be seen. Season 2 has already aired but the network is yet to announce whether the historical drama series about the Templar Knights will be renewed or canceled. As fans wait, they also wonder if Mark Hamill will return is a third season is scheduled.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of History Channel’s Knightfall. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Season 2 of Knightfall saw the introduction of Talus (Hamill), a grizzled old Templar Knight who was in charge of training up the new recruits. As a result of Landry’s (Tom Cullen) indiscretions in Season 1 of Knightfall, he was now considered one of those new recruits and had to train under Talus, who made it incredibly difficult for the fallen Templar. However, over the course of Season 2, the pair formed an unlikely bond and both sided together against King Philip (Ed Stoppard) as he brought the Templar Knights before an official inquisition regarding their beliefs.

Even though Talus survived the carnage in the Season 2 finale of Knightfall, fans are wondering if the character will return, should the series be renewed for Season 3. According to Den of Geek, while Hamill had never heard of Knightfall until he was sent screeners for Season 1, he quickly became enamored with the series.

“This was just so gritty and harrowing, really, to think of a time when the mortality rate was so high. Old age was considered 40. After about 20 minutes, I thought, ‘Oh no – I have to do this.'”

Larry Horricks / History Channel

According to HITC, if Knightfall were to be renewed for a third season, then there is a distinct possibility that Hamill will also sign. However, there has been no official news yet from either History Channel or Mark Hamill regarding the actor’s return. That means fans will have to continue to wait on news regarding this.

As for where Knightfall will go if it is renewed for a third season, Tom Cullen has spoken to TV Insider about what could happen next with the Templar Knights after what happened to them in the Season 2 finale.

“Historically the Templars weren’t dissolved in England for another eight years. There are amazing stories about them helping the King. They survived much longer in Malta; and evolved into the Knights of Malta. It would be a fun place to go next — where history ends and mythology begins.”

Of course, fans of Knightfall will just have to continue to wait for an official announcement by the History Channel regarding a renewal of the series.