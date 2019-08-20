Carrie Underwood’s Plunging Black & Gold Jumpsuit Has Instagram’s Jaw Dropping

Carrie Underwood has yet to miss the mark in terms of style. The Cry Pretty singer seems to nail her looks whether she’s in sweatpants or glittery dresses, although today’s social media update has seen the 36-year-old opt for an unusual touch.

Earlier today, Carrie took to her Instagram to announce an appearance alongside rock legend Joan Jett. Carrie’s post featured both stars, with Joan herself appearing to have posted the picture first – Carrie’s update was a repost from the 60-year-old’s account. Given that the posts were made four hours apart though, it can be assumed that both stars aimed to get the message out on the same day.

Carrie looked like an absolute knockout. The blonde was flaunting her trim, fit, and feminine silhouette in a sexy black-and-gold jumpsuit with boxy shoulder pads, embossed motifs, and a plunging neckline that boasted sheer elements. The look allowed her to flaunt her cleavage, but not overly so. Carrie tends not to push the boundaries when it comes to necklines, although her leg-flashing ensembles are another story.

Carrie appeared glitzy, polished, and – as ever –the opposite of pretentious. Together with Joan, Carrie held onto a gold-painted football to mark her sports-centric caption.

The update seems to have had fans going crazy. That, in itself, manifested via the 30,000+ likes left within two hours of the post going live, although the comments section really saw fans go nuts.

“Omg Carrie looks like Af***** QUEEN,” one fan wrote.

“Carrie Underwood is the prettiest woman on the earth. No-one comes close. She has 2 beautiful babies well 3 counting her hubby. And she doesn’t look like it at all…Gorgeous Gorgeous,” read another comment.

Clearly, this came from a fan who knows the singer inside-out. Carrie became a mother for the second time this year. Together with husband Mike Fisher, the star is a parent to Isaiah and his younger brother Jacob. The suggestion that Fisher is somehow a child is perhaps one best left to interpretation, although fans would likely agree that it was a joke.

The American Idol winner definitely seemed to be getting all the praise today, though.

Loading...

“Can’t wait to see what you’ve come up with Carrie!! You look amazing by the way!!”

With many fans also pumped to see Joan’s face pop up, the comments weren’t exclusive to Carrie and her stunning look. The fan response also voiced excitement overall at seeing the two stars together, with some announcing that they’d definitely be tuning in.

Carrie has 8.9 million Instagram followers. With an international career, it looks like this singer is living proof of just how well an audition in front of Simon Cowell can go.