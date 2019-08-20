Sofia Richie Flaunts Taut Tummy In Tiny Crop Top & Sexy Leopard Pants

Sofia Richie stepped out in the Los Angeles area in style today.

As fans of the brunette bombshell know, Richie just got home from Europe with boyfriend Scott Disick after the pair seemed to have a great time celebrating Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday. In new photos that were shared by The Daily Mail, Richie stepped out and about looking fabulous while attending a business meeting in Calabasas.

In the photos that were shared by the outlet, Sofia looked chic yet sexy in another fashionable outfit. For the look, the model wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a low bun. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the outing though the majority of her face was covered by a large pair of orange, reflective sunglasses. The stunner showed off her famous figure in a barely-there white crop top as well as a pair of leopard pants that hit just above her naval but showed off her taut tummy to onlookers.

The 20-year-old accessorized the look with a pair of tall black heels and her yellow neon pedicure is on full display through her shoes. During the outing, she held a yellow envelope as well as her cellphone in one hand. And while she looked amazing in her outing today, The Inquisitr recently shared that Richie suffered a wardrobe malfunction in Italy.

In a series of photos were that were shared by a media outlet, the 20-year-old and her man walked around hand-in-hand in Italy’s popular tourist hotspot — Portofino. Richie had her amazing body on display in a white romper with tiny black polka-dots. The NSFW ensemble tied around her waist as the top plunged well into her chest, leaving little to be desired.

In the images, Sofia exposed just a little bit too much to onlookers, while her boob tape that was holding her top to her chest was fully-visible in a number of photos. In some of the shots, her bare chest was nearly exposed to the camera, making for an awkward moment for the 20-year-old.

In a recent and rare interview with The Hollywood Life, Richie opened up about her relationship with Scott Disick. While the pair are often photographed out and about together in public, she says that their favorite date night is actually at home.

“Our favorite date night is very down to earth, in the sense that we just really like staying home, ordering food and watching a movie.”

Despite their 16-year age difference, things still seem to be going incredibly well for Richie and Disick.