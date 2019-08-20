‘The Walking Dead’s’ Christian Serratos In Talks To Play Selena Quintanilla In Netflix Show About The Singer

Netflix is reportedly hoping to end its search for the actress who will play fallen Tejano star Selena Quintanilla in the television series about her life.

Vulture reports that the streamer is in negotiations with The Walking Dead actress Christian Serratos to portray the “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” singer in Selena: The Series. While Netflix has declined to comment on the casting, the outlet reports that the casting is all but confirmed. Serratos currently plays Rosita Alvarez on The Walking Dead and has been a part of the AMC series since Season 4. The actress also has credits on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide on Nickelodeon and in the Twilight Saga movies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Serratos’ scheduling conflicts are what has been halting the star to sign on for the project. Serratos currently travels to and from Atlanta to film The Walking Dead‘s tenth season. Selena: The Series is slated to begin production in Mexico in September.

It was announced on December 2018 that the Selena: The Series, which is set to be a coming-of-age story of the Grammy winner that spans over two seasons, would be airing on Netflix. The “Como La Flor” singer’s sister, Suzette, released a statement in December and stated that the show would be another platform to keep the singer’s legacy alive, per THR.

“Selena will always have a lasting place in music history and we feel a great responsibility to do justice to her memory. With this series, viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives,” Suzette said.

“We are excited to partner with Campanario and Netflix to give fans a never-before-seen glimpse at our story and highlight why Selena will remain a legend for generations to come.”

Often referred to as the “Tejano Madonna” in the media, Selena rose to fame in the 1990s and was working to catapult the Tejano music industry into the mainstream. The singer was shot to death in March of 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, who was her former friend and the president of her fan club. Saldivar is currently serving a life sentence for the crime, per Biography

This will be the second time Selena’s life will be portrayed on screen. Two years after her death, a biopic of the singer’s life was released in 1997 starring Jennifer Lopez and directed by Gregory Nava. Lopez’s portrayal of the singer earned her a Golden Globe nomination, per IMDB.

Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., Suzette, and the Quintanilla family’s attorney Simran A. Singh will join the production as executive producers. Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for the series.