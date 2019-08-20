‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd And Boyfriend Brian Reagan Split, He Speaks Out Against Cheating Rumors

Kelly Dodd is already dating someone new.

Kelly Dodd and her boyfriend, plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Reagan, called it quits earlier this month and now, Reagan is firing back at allegations of potential cheating.

During an interview with Page Six days ago, following the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s announcement regarding their breakup, Reagan denied that a third party was involved in their decision to part ways after less than one year of dating.

“Kelly and I are no longer dating,” Reagan said.

“I completely deny having cheated on her. Completely. That’s not why we’re not dating.”

According to Reagan, his relationship with Dodd came to an end due to the stressors of their long-distance relationship. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen, Reagan lives and works full-time in San Diego, while Dodd is located a couple of hours north in Newport Beach, California.

“I simply cannot make her see — I’m not there all the time — she’s reacting. There are other things that have happened. I’m not going to share. And that’s it,” Reagan continued.

“She’s trying to spin this and I completely deny having cheating. Because I don’t want to be with her anyone she thinks there has to be another woman. But there’s not.”

As Reagan explained, his and Dodd’s pattern of breaking up and making up was a sure sign that their relationship was not going to work out.

Dodd went public with her relationship with Reagan at the end of last year, just over a year after she and her former husband, Michael Dodd, parted ways, and a short time later, she confirmed they had reconciled after a brief split. Then, earlier this summer, Dodd confirmed that she and Reagan split again before revealing they were back together days later.

After announcing her breakup from Reagan on Instagram earlier this month, Dodd said she felt “used” and suggested Reagan had only dated her because she’s in the public eye. She even suggested Reagan was a “loser” but according to him, he was regretful about dating Dodd due to the fact that she is a reality cast member.

As for a potential reconciliation, Reagan said he was focusing solely on his career and her parenting while Dodd confirmed she will not be giving her relationship with the doctor another chance.

To see more of Dodd, Reagan, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.