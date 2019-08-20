Florida Man Brendan Dolan-King Arrested With Ecstasy Pills Shaped Like Donald Trump’s Head And Colored Orange

The MDMA tablets that pay tribute to Trump were first spotted two years ago in Europe, but have now made their way to the United States.

Brendan Dolan-King, a 23-year-old Clearwater, Florida, man, remains in custody this week after forensic testing confirmed that five pills found in an air vent inside his home two months ago did, as police suspected, contain the drug 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine — also known as MDMA, or Ecstasy. But the pills found allegedly in Dolan-King’s possessions were not just any Ecstasy pills. They were manufactured in the shape of President Donald Trump’s head and were colored bright orange, according to a report by Florida radio station WDBO.

The Florida man had been in custody since June when the pills were found. But he was jailed on marijuana possession charges, as well as a probation violation, according to The Smoking Gun. He will now face additional felony charges in connection with the Trump-shaped Ecstasy tablets. Dolan-King was serving probation for a conviction last year on a cocaine and marijuana possession rap, as well as an earlier MDMA possession charge.

When Dolan-King was arrested in February on those charges, he possessed five Ecstasy pills in the shape of Star Wars villain Darth Vader, according to The Smoking Gun. The publication also reported that though Dolan-King is a registered voter, he has no declared party affiliation. Therefore, it remains unclear whether the convicted drug offender is a Trump supporter.

Police: Florida man busted with Trump-shaped ecstasy pills.https://t.co/qXtgXTDpoU pic.twitter.com/Wc64ph2Wzx — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) August 20, 2019

The Donald Trump Ecstasy tablets were first spotted in Europe in 2017, as The Inquisitr reported. At that time, German police arrested a man at a routine traffic stop only to find about 5,000 of the Trump MDMA pills in his car.

The front of the pills, as seen in the image above, bears a likeness of Trump’s face. The back is inscribed “Trump NL.” While it is not certain what “NL” is intended to mean in the context of the Trump Ecstasy, the two letters are sometimes used as an abbreviation for the Netherlands, possibly indicating the country where the tablets were manufactured. The 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son arrested in possession of the 5,000 Trump Ecstasy pills had traveled to Germany from the Netherlands when they were stopped, according to a BBC report.

But the discovery of the Trump-shaped drugs in Florida appears to be the first report of the “Trump NL” pills in the United States.

A spokesperson for the Clearwater, Florida, police department told ABC News that though the police there had previously seized Ecstasy pills manufactured with the logos of DC Comics superheroes Batman and Superman, “we have not seen one in this shape before.”

The Ecstasy pills seized in Europe were intended for online sale via the “Dark Web,” with the slogan, “Trump makes partying great again,” according to the BBC report.