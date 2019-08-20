Halsey Exposes Perky Derriere In Barely-There Shorts, Applauded For Embracing Cellulite

Halsey showed off her toned body in tiny shorts and a matching crop top.

Halsey isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets.

On Monday, the singer posted a series of sexy snaps on Instagram, as reported by Yahoo! News. In the first image, the 24-year-old is seen barefooted, standing on a rock in the desert. Halsey, wearing a pair of barely-there crocheted shorts and a matching crop top, faced away from the camera. Her perky derriere and long, lean legs were on full display. The second photo shows Halsey posing with her hands resting on her head as the “Nightmare” singer flaunted her toned abs and incredible curves.

Fans were quick to point out the photos did not appear to be altered and applauded Halsey for embracing her imperfections.

“No filter, no edit, just Halsey being herself, aka the queen of the world aka perfection,” commented a fan.

“Thank you for not editing your picture/ cellulite. I think you’re the only person who doesn’t. Refreshing!!” wrote another.

This comment, that racked up more than 1,500 likes, started a thread full of compliments for the singer.

“Cheers to the realest, genuinely beautiful girl/ soul,” said a fan.

“Absolutely love that she’s comfortable in her own beautiful, authentic skin,” chimed in a different Instagram user.

Halsey replied to the original comment with three heart emoji.

The risque post has over 1.5 million likes.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the singer recently came to Miley Cyrus’s defense. According to Hollywood Life, a Twitter user criticized Miley, stating her bisexuality caused her to cheat on Liam Hemsworth.

“#MileyCyrus splitting and allegedly cheating on Liam with a woman confirms that you shouldn’t date bi people. No offense, just true. Bi is greedy and never satisfied,” wrote the critic on August 11.

Halsey, who is openly bisexual, had Miley’s back.

“Stop being afraid of women who aren’t afraid to do what pleases them and not other people,” responded the singer.

In May 2018, Halsey discussed how she feels like she needs to be validated as a member of of the LGBTQ+ community, reported Pink News. She went on to say that she is determined to show her friends, family, and fans that her sexuality is not just a phase, adding that she has made it a point to include female pronouns in her love songs.

According to E! News, Halsey’s boyfriend, Yungblud, is also sexually fluid and does not adhere to gender norms.

Halsey’s upcoming, yet-to-be-titled album will be released later this year, reported Billboard.