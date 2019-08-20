Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Bare Booty In Thong Swimsuit On Instagram

Fans of Emily Ratajkowski who follow the model’s clothing brand, Inamorata Woman, on Instagram received a rare treat this week. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old entrepreneur appeared on the brand’s account, which is nothing new, as she often models her own swimsuits. However, instead of getting a front view of Inamorata Woman’s latest creation, this time, fans were given an image of Ratajkowski from behind.

The post on Inamorata Woman’s feed showed Ratajkowski in a cream-colored room facing a television. She wore a sexy yellow polka dot one-piece, which appeared in photos from the brand earlier this week. However, the back of the suit provided barely any coverage for the model’s lean body, as her back was left completely exposed. Meanwhile, the bottom of the suit was cut as a thong, which put Ratajkowski’s perky derriere on full display.

Much of Ratajkowski’s head was cut out of the image, but fans could see that her dark brown hair was pulled up into a high bun and she accessorized with small hoop earrings.

The post garnered over 9,000 likes in just half an hour. In the comments, fans left a ton of love for Ratajkowski and the skimpy little swimsuit, which the brand tagged as the “Encinitas” suit.

“Rear of the year,” one fan joked.

“What suit?” another asked with a winking emoji.

“I definitely think @emrata deserves all the credit for the booty,” another follower declared.

Another said that Ratajkowski’s body was “goals” for next summer. Many others expressed their admiration for the actress through several emoji.

Inamorata Woman showed off the rest of the swimsuit earlier on Tuesday. In another post, Ratajkowski stood outside on a patio in front of a glass table. This time, her long brown hair fell down her shoulders in waves as she ran a hand over her head. The front of the suit featured an incredibly plunging neckline that ran all the way down to Ratajkowski’s belly button. Meanwhile, her cleavage popped out on all sides, threatening to be exposed with one slip-up. The bottom of the suit featured a very high cut on her hips that further showed off her toned derriere and legs. In addition, a small string ran through the center of the suit and around the back.

Fans seemed to love the front of the bathing suit just as much as the back.

“Amazing hot collection!!! I have one,” one fan said.

It would appear that Inamorata Woman was simply giving the people what they wanted with their latest photo. As the comments of this post revealed, many fans asked to see the back of the swimsuit.