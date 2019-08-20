American ‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Spills Out Of Purple Bikini In Greece

Antje Utgaard is celebrating her 25th birthday today, August 20, and she is doing it in a grand style. As her Instagram shows, the American Playboy model jetted off to Greece to mark her first quarter-century, and she is clearly making the best of her time there.

On Tuesday, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she flaunts her famous curves in a barely-there bikini. In the photo, the Wisconsin native is sitting in the sand of a beach in Mykonos — as the geotag she included with her post indicates — as she rocks a purple two-piece bathing suit that consists of a sporty top featuring two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a very low-cut neckline that plunges into her voluptuous chest, putting her famous buxom physique on full display.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms that sit above her bellybutton while its high-cut legs rise up to her hips, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by increasing the contrast between her full, wide lower body and her slender midsection, particularly her itty bitty waist. The model is sitting with her legs bent and slightly open, striking a sexy pose for the camera.

Utgaard completed her look with a pair of round brown sunglasses that help protect her eyes from the glaring Mediterranean sun while adding an elegant touch to her outfit. She is also wearing quite a bit of jewelry, including a cross necklace, a gold medallion pendant, gold hoop earrings, a watch, and several bracelets, adding lots of sparkle to her beach look.

The model is wearing her blonde hair slightly parted on the side and down in natural, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest and back.

Her birthday snap proved to be quite popular among her 1.8 million-plus fans. As of the time of this writing, the post had garnered more than 12,300 likes and nearly 200 comments within just two hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to wish her a happy 25th birthday.

“Happy birthday love!! [three balloon emoji] have the best time!” one user raved.

“Leo season!! Happy birthday beauty!!!!” another user chimed in.

“Looking good amiga [red heart emoji]! Happy birthday,” a third user added, trailing the comment with a series of celebratory emoji, including party poppers and champagne bottles.