Jasmine Sanders Sizzles In Fishnets & Figure-Hugging Bodysuit

Jasmine Sanders has been heating up Instagram this week. Starting on the weekend, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model — and 2019’s Rookie of the Year — has been taking to the popular social media platform to share a series of snippets from her recent campaign as the new face of new Illuminare fragrance, in addition to several photos from her shoot with the swimsuit edition.

In her most recent snapshot, the model — who also goes by the moniker Golden Barbie — did the former as she shared a photo from the Vince Camuto campaign. In this shot, Sanders is down on a sumptuous fuzzy carpet as she rocks a black bodysuit featuring semi-sheer long sleeves with a snakeskin-like pattern, in addition to a cutout right on the chest, which exposes quite a bit of her cleavage.

Under the bodysuit, Sanders is wearing just a pair of fishnet tights, which puts her toned model legs on full display. The model is wearing her blonde hair up in an intricate high ponytail while large, loose waves cascade down on her back. Sanders is featured in purple lighting, which gives the shot a dreamlike, whimsical vibe. According to the tag she included with her post, the photo was captured by James Macari.

The post, which Sanders shared with her 3.5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,400 likes and upwards of 110 comments within just a couple of hours of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for her, while also praising her fierceness and beauty.

“Uh hello! Forgive me for staring!!” one user wrote.

“So gorgeous as usual,” another fan chimed in.

“Fishnets are never out of style,” a third fan added, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

As Us Magazine reported, the brand announced that Sanders would be the star of the Illuminare fragrance campaign on August 7.

“I am excited to partner with Vince Camuto to debut the latest fragrance,” the model said in a statement from the brand, according to the report.

“Illuminare’s powerful message to ignite a woman’s inner strength is special to me and I am thrilled to add this captivating scent to my beauty routine.”

Before sharing this photo, Sanders also posted a few snapshots from her Sports Illustrated spread in which she is smoking hot in a sizzling metallic one-piece swimsuit.