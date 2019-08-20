Jennifer Lopez Puts Signature Booty On Display In Incredibly Tight Yoga Pants & Matching Bras

No matter where she goes or what she wears, Jennifer Lopez is always turning heads.

It’s not uncommon for the beautiful singer to step out in public and put her gorgeous figure on display in a number of NSFW outfits. Most recently, The Daily Mail shared that Lopez stepped out with another sexy look in Miami, Florida. According to the outlet, the photos were snapped as the 50-year-old made her way from her mansion in Miami to the gym where she works out. Paps caught the mother of two stepping out looking as sexy as ever in a workout-chic outfit.

In the gorgeous set of photos, Lopez shows off the body that she has worked so hard to get. On top, the bombshell dons a nude colored bra that does a great job in showcasing her toned arms and chest. Her taut tummy is also visible in the images and it’s hard to believe that she’s 50-years-old. On the bottom, JLo also leaves little to be desired in a pair of insanely tight yoga pants that hug her every curve and show off her toned legs and signature booty.

She wears her long, dark locks slicked back in a low ponytail and accessorizes the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a white purse, and white sneakers. The songstress also clutches her cell phone in her hand in many of the images. It’s safe to say that Jennifer has one of the best bodies in the business but it’s not like she just got it by accident — Lopez puts in a lot of work to get her killer figure.

In a recent interview with Refinery 29, Lopez opened up about her workout routine and how she stays in such amazing shape. For starters, J-Lo says that she loves to start off her day off with a workout because she says if she waits too long, it gets harder for her to get motivated. Additionally, she shared that hitting the gym makes her genuinely happy and dancing is also a big part of her routine.

“Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness. And I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you’re better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me.”

She also works out with a variety of different trainers to make sure she stays in tip-top shape. Obviously, her hard work is paying off big time.