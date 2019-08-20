Sara Underwood Gives Outrageously NSFW Sneak Preview Of 2020 Calendar

Sara Underwood has treated her fans to a little sneak preview. The Playboy model may have 9.2 million followers subscribed to her permanent Instagram updates, but the blonde’s most loyal fans will likely have picked up on her having taken to the platform’s stories earlier today.

It looks like Sara had a lot to announce.

Sara’s update, like all Instagram Stories, came in video form. The model was seen seated in a dangerously low-cut and spaghetti-strapped top, although the footage had more than showcasing the star’s assets as its agenda. Sara had a glossy copy of her 2020 calendar in front of her, with a keen attitude all set to show fans what they can expect from it. Included was a photo of Sara sizzling in Daisy Dukes and a barely-there white top – of course, the photo highlighted the model’s preference for woody settings, campfire vibes, and her love of food. Here, Sara was seen with a snack held to her mouth.

Things didn’t take long to get a little racier, though. Sara flipped over the pages of the calendar to a bedroom snap. This one saw the model fully nude and baring a significant amount of her famous cleavage, although her modesty was protected via carefully-placed bedding.

Sara’s appeal does indeed seem to be unique. Despite being a swimwear and lingerie face, Sara opts out of the Instagram-adored glam. Glitzy infinity pools and high-end hotels are nowhere to be seen on this star’s feed. Rather, Sara embraces the great outdoors, nature, and her love of cabins. The latter appeared to feature heavily in today’s Instagram story.

Unique as she may be, Sara has compared to another face. The year 2008 saw Sara up against actress Kristen Bell via Esquire‘s Selection Committee. Speaking to the magazine, Sara aired her thoughts on any resemblance.

“I think, or I like to think, that she and I look alike a little bit. We’re both kind of like little blonds with little features on our faces — it’s the battle of little blondes with little features. That’s good. And I heard her Showtime show isn’t doing that well; Attack of the Show is kind of rocking it and our fans are only growing, so I think I might be able to pull this one out.”

Sara’s recent Instagram posts haven’t hinted at the calendar. Rather, they’ve continued to show this model’s stylish fashion choices, sexy lingerie, plus the giant appetite that Sara appears to have. Earlier this month, Sara updated her account with a giant bowl of Honey Ohs.

