Simone Biles Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Physique In Mismatched Bikini On Instagram

At just 22, Simone Biles is already one of the most decorated gymnasts in American history, and she continues to break barriers and raise the bar for the next generation of athletes.

And Biles has the physique to prove just how much dedication she has for the sport. Earlier this week, the gymnast took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of herself in a bikini that puts her sculpted athletic physique on full display, and her fans are dying over it. In the photo, the Ohio native is leaning against a stone column as rocks a mismatched two-piece bathing suit that consists of a black bandeau top, which she teamed with a pair of leopard-print bottoms that sit low on her frame, putting her powerful abs in full evidence.

Biles is facing the column as she poses with both hands on it. The athlete appears to be on tiptoes, which helps accentuate the musculature of her legs, showing off her sculpted thighs. In addition, the movement of her arms also causes the muscles of her upper arms to bulge, flaunting her envy-inducing biceps.

Biles completed her look with a pair of clear-framed glasses. The model has her face turned to her right as she shoots a big, bright smile at the camera.

Within a little over a day of being posted, the post — which Biles shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 223,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the athlete flocked to the comments section to praise her incredible physique and also to share their admiration for the record-breaking gymnast.

“Simone, Are we sure you are human!! Best female physique on the planet!” one fan raved.

“Love you, love your suit but you’ll always be a winner, never a cheetah!” one user wrote, adding a winky emoji at the end of the comment.

“Queen you’ve made history several times over[several red heart emoji] you’re amazing,” a third fan chimed in.

As USA Today reported, Biles has recently made history by becoming the first woman to land a triple twisting-double somersault. That same night, she also became the first gymnast to land a double-twisting double somersault on the balance beam, the report further added. As if all of this wasn’t enough, earlier in the month, she also made history by winning her sixth national title, becoming only the second woman to reach that level and the first in nearly 70 years.