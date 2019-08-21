Princess Beatrice Could Have Her Royal Wedding ‘As Early As Next Spring’ Claims Royal Watcher

According to the noted royal watcher, Ingrid Seward, Princess Beatrice might be tying the knot sooner rather than later.

According to The Daily Mail, the older of the York Princesses could have her very own royal wedding as early as next spring. Seward, who is the editor of Majesty magazine, says that the princess and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, an Italian property developer, 35, have been very close over the last year, and an engagement announcement could come at any time.

“They’re going to get married – I was told by a member of the family. I think a wedding as early as next spring or summer is likely.”

Mozzi reportedly moved in with Princess Beatrice at St. James Palace right around the time of her sister, Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding in October. The couple made their first public appearance in March at the National Portrait Gallery gala, joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and David and Victoria Beckham.

Princess Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne, so unlike her cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, she doesn’t have to ask her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s permission to marry, but sources say that based on their relationship, the princess has likely kept the monarch in the loop.

Seward revealed that Princess Beatrice and Mozzi (whose father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi) reportedly visited the queen at her Balmoral estate in Scotland last week alongside her father Prince Andrew, mother Sarah Ferguson, and Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and she’s thinking that the topic likely came up.

“It’s possible they wanted to tell the Queen that Beatrice was engaged. They have to find a gap in her diary before they name the day, and this would have been the ideal opportunity to discuss it.”

Loading...

Bookmakers like Ladbrokes are hinting that something could go down soon by suspending betting on an impending engagement. Alex Apati from Ladbrokes stated in July that s been a lot of interest in yet another royal wedding.

Friends say the couple met years ago, and Princess Beatrice attended the funeral of Mozzi’s stepfather, Christopher Shale, in 2011 after the friend of her parents died of a heart attack at the Glastonbury Music Festival.

If Princess Beatrice and Mozzi do walk down the aisle in 2020 it will be the fourth royal wedding in two years, as Prince Harry married Meghan Markle last May, Eugenie married in October, and Lady Gabriella Windsor tied the knot in May 2019.