Chrissy Teigen Floors Fans In Sexy Blue Gown While Posing With Husband John Legend

Once again, Chrissy Teigen is flooring her army of Instagram fans with another sexy post.

As those who follow the model on social media know, Chrissy keeps things real with a good mix of photos that include some humor and others where she wears incredibly sexy outfits. In the most recent snapshot that was shared with her army of fans, the supermodel poses beside hubby John Legend at a wedding.

In the stunning new shot, the couple stand outside in front of a beautiful brown home. Chrissy has her killer figure on full-display in a powder-blue dress that drapes perfectly over her body. The gorgeous piece ties at her shoulder before flowing down all the way to the ground. She wears her long, highlighted locks down and straight as well as a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Next to her stands Legend who is all smiles for the photo op. The singer looks as happy as can be in a salmon-colored suit with a white floral top underneath. In the caption of the snapshot, the model tags two friends whose wedding they attended and since it went live, the post earned has her a ton of attention with more than 550,000 likes in addition to 1,700-plus comments.

While many fans took to the photo to gush over the beautiful couple, countless others just let Teigen know that they’re huge fans of hers. A few other followers simply commented on the post with heart emoji.

“Killing that dress!!,” one follower wrote with a series of flame emoji.

“I’m in love with that dress. You both look great,” another Instagram follower raved.

“You’re so beautiful,” one more raved.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the model showed off her stunning figure in a sexy swimsuit. In the hot photo, the mother of two lies on her tummy in a comfy-looking grey pool lounger. One of her dogs sits at the end of the chair, just next to her feet as he lays on a purple-colored towel. In the shot, Teigen buries her head in another purple towel and grey pillow, wearing her short, dark tresses pulled back in a low bun. Her killer legs and side are on display in the photo in a tiny swimsuit that shows off her whole entire body.

In the caption of the photo, Teigen jokes with fans that she’s a member of the “Tiny Booty Club” by simply just using a hashtag in the caption. That particular post earned her a ton of praise with over 600,000 likes as well as 4,200-plus comments.