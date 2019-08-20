Donald Trump Says Jewish People Who Vote For Democrats Show ‘Great Disloyalty’

He also said that Jewish voters show a 'total lack of knowledge' if they choose to vote for Democrats.

During a visit with the president of Romania in the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Donald Trump touched on several hot topics, including the recent controversy with Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.

Both lawmakers have been publicly outspoken against the Jewish state and have openly supported the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement which targets Israel over their perceived treatment of Palestinians, according to The Hill.

Trump, who has not been shy about making a play for Jewish Democratic voters in the wake of his controversy with both Muslim American lawmakers, suggested that it was wrong for Jewish voters to back a Democrat.

“I think Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump remarked to reporters.

Trump also expressed his disapproval of Democrats who have defending Tlaib and Omar, explaining that Democrats should be condemning their remarks about Israel.

“Where has the Democratic Party gone?” he continued. “Where have they gone… where they’re defending these two people over the state of Israel?”

Omar used her time during a Monday news conference about the Israel ban to suggest that the United States should cut off aid packages to Israel after the very public blow-up over the country’s decision to deny her and Tlaib entry into the country.

“The concept of even talking about this… of cutting off aid to Israel because of two people that hate Israel and hate Jewish people, I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation,” Trump said in the Oval Office, referencing Omar’s suggestion.

Trump: ‘Any Jewish people’ who vote for Democrats have ‘a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty’ https://t.co/rJCTaSrkfV — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 20, 2019

Trump’s remarks come on the heels of a firestorm that erupted last week when the president tweeted that Israel would show “great weakness” if they allowed Tlaib and Omar into the country for a planned visit.

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, the Israeli government announced that they would deny entry to the two U.S. lawmakers, citing a law that allows the country to ban those who support anti-Israel boycotts.

Tlaib, who has a grandmother in the West Bank, later filed a humanitarian waiver asking for permission to visit her grandmother and suggested it might be the last chance she gets to see her.

Israel approved the request on humanitarian grounds and one day later, Tlaib announced that she decided to cancel the visit, explaining that she wouldn’t take the trip under “oppressive conditions,” according to CBS News.

Trump has repeatedly his Twitter attacks on the two Muslim lawmakers by saying they’re the new face of the Democratic party, much like he did on Tuesday in a tweet suggesting that Tlaib’s tears during a Monday news conference were disingenuous.