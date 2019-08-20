‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Flaunts Killer Body In Barely-There Lingerie

Hailey Clauson appears to have recently enjoyed some peace and quiet in the woods, and she is sharing a snippet of her laid-back time with her Instagram fans. On Monday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she flaunts her legs for days as she wears nothing but sexy lingerie.

In the photo, the California beauty is posing in a wooden cottage by a bed as she rocks a two-piece lingerie set that consists of a triangle bra with lace details on its cuts and two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders. The semi-sheer lace fabric of the top shows a bit of skin while offering enough coverage so that the photo still remains Instagram-friendly.

Clauson teamed her bra with a pair of matching black underwear that features thin straps that sit high on her sides and low at the front, in a way helps accentuate the model’s long, fit physique, making her figure look even more elongated and model-like. Aware of this, the model simply captioned the post with a giraffe emoji.

The 26-year-old model — who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition in 2016 — is posing with one leg in front of the other and her arms spread open on either side as she holds onto a wooden rail on the top floor of the cabin.

Clauson has her head tilted to one side as she looks at the camera with a defiant gaze and lips slightly parted, in a way that is both seductive and fierce. The model is wearing her blonde hair pulled back, making it largely invisible in the photo. She appears to be wearing a little makeup on her eyes and tint of red on her lips, giving her otherwise monochromatic look a touch of color.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Clauson shared with her more than half a million Instagram followers — had garnered over 6,200 likes and upwards of 70 comments, proving to be quite popular with her fans. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her legs for days and to express their admiration for her.

“Truly exceptional body,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“Legs for days!!!” another user chimed in, including an astonished face and three heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“You look so hot,” a third user added.