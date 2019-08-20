Larry King Files For Divorce From Wife Shawn

Larry King has filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn. TMZ reported that the talk show host filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking to end the couple’s 22-year marriage.

This is not the first time he has filed for divorce from her Actually, both Larry and Shawn filed for divorce on April 14, 2010, according to CBS News.

This version of the Kings married in Larry’s hospital room. He was preparing for surgery to clear a clogged blood vessel in his heart. He suffered another medical setback of this nature the past April.

“Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined. His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987,” according to his representative

“…contrary to published reports, his doctors say he did not have a heart attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest.”

Larry was actually with his two children on Monday, and shared a photo of the two boys with the caption that read, “I’m so proud of my boys.”

The former couple has two children, Chance and Cannon, who are both now adults.