Larry King Files For Divorce From Wife Shawn

Larry King has filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn. TMZ reported that the talk show host filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking to end the couple’s 22-year marriage.
This is not the first time he has filed for divorce from her Actually, both Larry and Shawn filed for divorce on April 14, 2010, according to CBS News.
This version of the Kings married in Larry’s hospital room. He was preparing for surgery to clear a clogged blood vessel in his heart. He suffered another medical setback of this nature the past April.
“Before his scheduled procedure, he experienced angina and went to the hospital early to be examined. His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987,” according to his representative
“…contrary to published reports, his doctors say he did not have a heart attack and he did not go into cardiac arrest.”
Larry was actually with his two children on Monday, and shared a photo of the two boys with the caption that read, “I’m so proud of my boys.”
The former couple has two children, Chance and Cannon, who are both now adults.
Both Larry and Shawn have been wrapped up in allegations of infidelity during their marriage.
Larry was once accused of having an affair with Shawn’s sister, Shannon Engemann, but the talk show host denied the allegations.
Meanwhile, Shawn was accused of having an affair with their children’s former little league baseball coach, Hector Penate.
Shawn denied the rumors, but Penate went on the record in an interview and claimed he had slept with the talk show host’s wife in their marital bed during a rendezvous back in 2007.
Larry and Shawn have two sons. Chance was born March 9, 1999, and Cannon was born May 22, 2000.
Although Shawn was his seventh wife, King was actually married eight times. In 1962, he divorced Alene Aknis but then remarried her in 1967, divorcing her for good in 1972.
That said, Shawn was known to brag about the pair’s marital longevity. On their 10th wedding anniversary, she reportedly remarked that she was King’s “only [wife] to have lasted into the two digits,” according to ABC News via The New York Daily News.