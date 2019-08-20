Victoria Justice Breaks Instagram In See-Through Top, ‘Fun Fact: One Of My Buttons Was Undone On My Pants’

Victoria Justice’s grip on social media is alive and well.

Earlier today, the Victorious alum took to the platform for a reminder of her beauty, fashion sense, and humor as this is one 26-year-old who comes with bucketloads of all three.

Victoria’s post included two photos. Both showed the actress and singer smiling for the camera in a trendy outdoor setting. Chalkboards and potted planters behind the star came complete with a sign advertising pasta, and it can be assumed that Victoria had been enjoying some alfresco dining. The photo didn’t include any food, but it offered plenty for the star’s fans to look at. Victoria was wowing the camera with her trademark simplicity, although fashion is a serious deal for this hottie.

Victoria had been shot from the waist up. While her jeans were casual, her strappy black top was upping the ante. The sleeveless number was sheer at the neckline, with a plunging effect contributing to a little cleavage-flashing. The see-through look was, however, impeccably classy. Victoria posed for the camera with her long tresses down, minimal makeup, and cute hoop earrings.

It looked like this update came with a caption that was worth reading. Victoria had admitted to a slight wardrobe malfunction with regards to her jeans, although the words were fun. Victoria also listed some of her other talents, with the caption turning from confession to point of information.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 170,000 likes within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 1,180 fans into the comments section. Comments were left about the restaurant Victoria had geotagged, although many fans couldn’t help but mention the caption-referenced “buttons.” Victoria herself even seemed up for some interaction, with a fair few fans finding their comments personally responded to.

Victoria’s days on the popular Victorious and Nickelodeon Zoey 101 series may be over, but this star’s fame is anything but. Victoria boasts 17.3 million Instagram followers, with invites for red carpet appearances continuing to fly in.

The star is, however, often probed about her television past in interviews. Speaking to Pop Sugar earlier this year, Victoria revealed her most memorable hair moment from Zoey 101.

“When the show first introduced my character, I was pranking the girls, and tricking them into thinking I was a goth girl. [The crew] had me wear this really short, really blond spiky wig. I had a nose ring, it was a fun,” she said.

It looks like this is one star whose sense of fun hasn’t gone anywhere. Fans wishing to see more of Victoria should follow her Instagram account.