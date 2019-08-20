Hannah Palmer Spills Out Of White Bikini

Hannah Palmer knows how to get the attention of her fans. The blond bombshell shared a racy Instagram photo on Tuesday that definitely got her fans talking.

In the photo, Palmer stood in a doorway wearing a skimpy white bikini that could hardly contain her assets. The top was a bandeau-style number that showed plenty of underboob while the bottoms gave fans a good look at her shapely body. Palmer placed both hands on the door frame while giving the camera a sultry look. She leaned toward the camera just a bit, giving fans a full view of her shapely figure. Her slender waist stood out as she stood with one hip to the side.

Palmer wore her wavy hair tossed to one side, and her face was perfectly made up with a pretty pink shade on her lips. She looked stunning, and her fans couldn’t help but notice.

In the photo’s caption, Palmer asked her followers for Netflix suggestions. While many offered her suggestions on something to watch, others commented on the sexy snap and even suggested that it was too much to handle.

Overall, followers love the pic, with more than 24,000 Instagram users liking the photo within an hour of going live.

“Hannah!!! This is too much,” one fan wrote, while another told her she was “just too much.”

“Extremely beautiful woman, with a amazing body! You do know you are every man’s dream fantasy here on Instagram!” one admirer told the blond beauty.

Other fans got a little more playful with their replies, as one fan told the beauty that his best suggestion was watching Netflix with him.

“I sure would like to help out but that smile just started a distraction,” said another admirer.

Even women were commenting on the snap, with one female fan telling Palmer the picture was her goal.

“How are you this beautiful?” another asked.

Palmer seems to spend a lot of her time in bikinis and sexy lingerie. She has been known to push the limits of Instagram’s nudity policy, and while the social media platform might not approve of some of her snaps, her fans certainly don’t seem to mind when the beauty posts risqué photos.

In 2018, Palmer participated in Maxim magazine’s cover girl contest. While she did not win, she performed well and has gained quite a following since then.

Fans wanting to keep up with all of Palmer’s adventures can follow her Instagram account.