Australian Model Natasha Oakley Bursts Out Of Black Bikini

Natasha Oakley is enjoying her last day in Greece, and she couldn’t let this go day unnoticed. After spending several weeks touring different Mediterranean countries, including France and Italy, the Australian model has continuously shared snippets from her sun-filled days with her Instagram fans, who will surely miss Oakley’s incredible shots from Greece.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share how she is feeling about having only one day left in Greece. She accompanied this with two sizzling snapshots in which she flaunted her flawless bikini body.

In the photos, Oakley is posing on Kaladi Beach in Kythera — as the geotag she included with her post shows — as she rocks a black two-piece bathing suit that consists of interesting top featuring a large waistband that sits under her breasts, which are covered by two thick straps that go connect with the band and go over her shoulders. The top is uber tight, accentuating her cleavage and enhancing her busty figure.

Oakley teams her top with a pair of matching high-rise black bottoms that sit above her bellybutton, while its high-cut legs come up high on her hips, helping elongate her legs while leaving her toned upper abs on display.

In the first photo, Oakley is posing with her left leg in front of her body as she takes one arm to her head, in a pose that helps showcase the natural curves of her body. The model has her head tilted back with her eyes closed, striking a contemplative facial expression. She is wearing her blonde tresses down in natural waves as she grabs a handful of hair with one hand.

In the second snapshot, Oakley is tugging at the sides of her bikini bottoms as she looks down with a more candid facial expression.

The post, which Oakley shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, proved to be very popular with her fans. The photo garnered more than 15,000 likes and upwards of 85 comments within a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Australian stunner took to the comments section to praise her beauty and express their admiration for her and her brand, Monday Swimwear.

“Serious goals [heart eyes emoji] such a beautiful picture!” one fan raved.

“Looking so [several fire emoji],” another user chimed in.

“Gorgeous lady, beautiful view,” a third fan added, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.