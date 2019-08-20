Janet Jackson & Mary J. Blige Photo In Vegas Drives Fans Wild

After wrapping up her Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis” at the Park Theater over the weekend, it seems Janet Jackson is now sharing photos of big names that came to visit her.

Today, she shared a photo with “Just Fine” hitmaker Mary J. Blige who she considers a sister. For her caption, she stated that they had some girl talk and that she was thankful that the “No More Drama” songstress came to watch her show.

Mary posed to the left of Janet with her hand on her hip. The fierce singer rocked long blonde hair, a black vest top, mini black shorts, and a jeweled Gucci belt. She accessorized the look with big gold hoop earrings, a bracelet, and several rings. Next to her, Jackson is rocking her big red curly hair which she has been sporting recently, a black T-shirt, and an unbuttoned shirt over the top of it. The pair look very happy to be in each other’s company and are both glowing.

Within 45 minutes of uploading the post, it quickly racked up over 31,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers. The comments section, in particular, had their fans freaking out over the iconic duo.

“This is a moment I didn’t know I needed!!!!!” one user wrote.

“Two QUEENS PERIOD,” another shared.

“Please do a song together! Does anyone else want this or just me????” a third questioned.

“Love y’all both. You ladies will never be replaced,” a fourth fan insisted.

“My childhood Queen of Pop and Queen of hip hop and RnB. This reminds me of the cover Word Up magazine back in the day,” a fifth follower mentioned.

Following Janet’s Vegas show, she will embark on her first Australian tour in eight years. She is set to headline the event “RNB Fridays 2019,” which will see a number of popular acts take to the stage each night. She will tour alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Keri Hilson, and more. With the stint of shows, she will perform a rare one-off date in New Zealand.

The tour dates are as follows:

Friday, November 8 — HBF Park, Perth

Saturday, November 9 — Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Sunday, November 10 — Adelaide Showground, Adelaide

Friday, November 15 — Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Saturday, November 16 — Giants Stadium, Sydney

As for Mary, she is currently touring across North America, which is set to end on September 17 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to her official website.

To stay up to date with both of the legendary artists, follow their Instagram pages for more.