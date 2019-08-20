Savannah Chrisley Reportedly Only Concerned With Her Wedding As Parents Face Major Legal Trouble

Savannah Chrisley’s parents may be in the middle of a huge tax scandal at the moment but that isn’t stopping her from having tunnel vision on her wedding. As fans of Chrisley Knows Best know, Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently in the middle of some legal drama that has been making headlines for the past week. While Todd has taken to social media to deny the claims against him and his wife and seems to be on damage control, there’s one person in the family who is reportedly not really even concerned with the legal circus surrounding her family.

According to Radar Online, Savannah is focusing on her wedding to NHL star Nic Kerdiles and she could care less about her parent’s current state of affairs. An insider close to the situation shares that Savannah is remaining tight-lipped because she wants her wedding to be paid for in full.

“Savannah is staying out of all the nastiness that her brothers Chase and Kyle are perpetuating right now, because she knows it will only come back to bite them all in the a**,” the insider dished.

“Honestly, she’s only concerned right now about her all-expenses-paid wedding to Nic!”

The publication goes on to share that USA Network, which is the same network that is home to Chrisley Knows Best, has been planning on televising Savannah’s wedding to her hockey player fiance but since all of the legal drama that has been surrounding her family, the contracts for the show have not yet been renewed. Now, the 22-year-old is staying mum on all the drama in hopes that she still gets her wedding paid for by the network because if she doesn’t it may just have to fall on her parent’s lap.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Todd and Julie Chrisley surrendered to authorities after being charged with conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion; 12 counts total. The FBI and the IRS have both filed charges at the federal level, and the pair could face up to 30 years of jail time if they’re found guilty. Todd has spoken out on social media after the charges were made public, assuring fans that they have nothing to hide. He even shared with fans that he has hard proof that they’re innocent.

Savannah has shared a few photos on social media amid the drama including one photo of herself and her famous family. On some of the posts, she has disabled comments and she seems to be avoiding the drama at all costs.