Sharon Case Teases Sharon’s Answer To Adam’s Proposal On ‘The Young And The Restless’

Actress Sharon Case took to Instagram today to tease Sharon’s answer to Adam’s unexpected proposal on The Young and the Restless.

Case, who portrays Sharon on the show, posted a clip of Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sharon talking in Chancellor Park. Sharon tries to leave, and she tells Adam that it’s not such a good idea to talk. However, Adam convinces her to stay for a minute, and then he pops the question out of the blue. According to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap, the moment left Sharon speechless.

Case, however, did not seem as speechless. In the caption, the actress revealed that she’s thrilled about the moment between the two characters. Plus, it’s possible she gave viewers a bit of a spoiler because part of it reads “I do.” Could she be foreshadowing Sharon’s future vows to Adam? It seems possible.

Many fans are hopeful that “Shadam,” Sharon plus Adam, will get married next in Genoa City.

“YES! And those shades…if you say no, I’ll be next in line,” replied one viewer.

“I’m all for this I’ve always believed you and him belonged together. Love ya gorgeous,” another one wrote.

Many viewers want Adam to finally catch a break. Since his recent return to Genoa City, almost nobody has supported him aside from Sharon, and even she backed off after the recent night they spent together.

“Rooting for Adam, someone needs to be on Adam’s side… you’ll be good for him! Bring him back to the good side,” a fan replied.

There are some people, though, who think that Sharon would make the mistake of her life if she decides to get married to Adam again. After all, it is difficult to get past Adam stealing baby Faith and passing her off as Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) daughter. Sure, Adam and Sharon married after that and made it work for a while, but Sharon is healthier now, and it is hard to see how a manipulative Adam would fit into Sharon’s new and improved life. Plus, some people still believe that Sharon and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are soul mates.

“Nah Nick and Sharon forever. Can’t move past it!” one fan exclaimed.

No matter what Sharon ends up saying, this proposal from Adam certainly upped the intrigue on the show. There has to be an endgame somewhere for Adam, and proposing to Sharon is undoubtedly part of his plans.