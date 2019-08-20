Latvian Bombshell Lana Zakocela Sizzles In Nude Wet Dress In Dramatic Photo

Lana Zakocela graced the cover of the May 2017 issue of Maxim. Since then, the breathtaking photo shoot featuring the Latvian bombshell continues to wow Instagram users when snippets resurface on the photo-sharing app. That is what happened on Tuesday when Maxim took to the popular social media platform to share a dramatic snapshot in which Zakocela was featured on the ground in soaking wet clothing.

In the photo, the 32-year-old stunner is lying on her side in the sand of a beach in St. Barts — as indicated by the geotag included with the post — as the model rocks a light yellow, nude minidress that is completely wet. The dress features long sleeves and textured details, in addition to low-cut plunging neckline that dips deep into her chest, putting her cleavage on display. Also, because the model is lying on her side, the top part of dress has loosened, exposing even more skin. The dress is positioned above her hips, putting her derriere in full evidence.

Zakocela is in a fetal position, with both legs bent and one arm over her head as she strikes a dramatic facial expression with her eyes closed and lips slightly parted. Like her dress, Zakocela’s brunette tresses are also wet and spread around her head on the ground.

The photo, which was captured by the world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, proved to be popular among fans of the magazine. The post — which Maxim shared with its 890,000 Instagram followers — garnered nearly 3,000 likes and more than a dozen comments within just a few hours of being posted, suggesting it will likely get quite a bit more as the evenings wears on. Users of the social media app who are fans of the magazine took to the magazine took to the comments section to praise Bensimon’s artistic eye and aesthetics, and also to praise Zakocela’s incredible looks.

“What a beautiful image,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a red heart emoji.

“Love this shot… Stunning,” another fan chimed in, including a few fire emoji at the end of the message.

“Very artistic love it!” a third fan added, also following the words with a red heart emoji.

As Fox News previously reported, Zakocela arrived in London by bus at the age of 16, and she has been working internationally ever since.

“I didn’t want to do all the supersexy stuff,” Zakocela told Maxim, according to Fox News. “I always felt, not shy, but it’s a funny thing to put on high heels and underwear for a magazine.”