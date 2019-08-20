Reese Witherspoon’s Fans Can’t Tell If Recent Throwback Instagram Photo Is Of Her Or Daughter Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon is sharing a moment from her past with her Instagram followers.

The Big Little Lies star posted a photo on her Instagram page on Tuesday as a nod to the back-to-school season. The adorable photo shows a young Witherspoon smiling for the camera in what appears to be a school photo. Her sandy blonde hair is styled in two messy ponytails as she wears a light blue top and a candy necklace. In her caption, the Oscar winner advised her followers that have children to send their children to school with a candy necklace like the one she was wearing to “share with friends.”

Many of the Legally Blonde star’s 18.9 million followers seemingly enjoyed everything about her nostalgic post. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 300,000 likes. The post also received several comments from fans who weren’t sure if the photo was Witherspoon or her daughter Ava Phillippe, 19.

“I don’t know if this is you or your daughter,” one follower wrote.

“Is this Ava or Reese???” another follower asked.

While Witherspoon didn’t confirm if the throwback photo was hers or not, many of her fans concluded that the photo was of her and not an older photo of her daughter with Ryan Phillippe. In addition to noting that Witherspoon’s face was the one that her fans were looking at, some of her followers informed her that she hasn’t changed much since the photo was taken.

“YOU literally look exactly the same today!! Ur so cute,” one follower wrote.

“She’s been beautiful all her life!” another follower exclaimed.

Witherspoon and Phillippe have often been compared to as “twins” as Phillippe has grown up. According to Glamour, the two were spotted at a red carpet event for the Season 2 premiere of Big Little Lies and looked practically identical as they posed together. The outlet also claims that now that Phillippe is the same age her mom was when she worked on films like Pleasantville in the 1990s, she is slowly but surely becoming her mom’s doppelganger.

While the mother-daughter duo receives comments about their similarities often, USA Today reports that there’s one aspect of Phillippe’s life that the college student doesn’t want to be compared to. Phillippe and her boyfriend Owen Mahoney were compared to being a younger version of Phillippe’s famous parents after she posted a photo of them together back in June. Although the couple received a plethora of comparisons, one of Phillippe’s followers reportedly claimed that Mahoney doesn’t look like Phillippe’s dad at all, to which she simply replied “big thx.”

Fans of Reese Witherspoon can follow the actress on Instagram for more updates.