Taylor Swift Looks Smoking Hot In Buttercup-Yellow Daisy Dukes & Red Lipstick

Taylor Swift definitely comes with a signature style. The “You Need To Calm Down” singer is known for a casual wardrobe that harnesses retro or bubblegum aspects, plus her trademark red lips – Gwen Stefani needs to watch her back. Taylor took to Instagram earlier today for a photo that included a world-famous designer, an announcement, and a reminder of just how great Taylor looks in Daisy Dukes.

The photo showed Swift with Stella McCartney. It looks like the 29-year-old pop face and British fashion designer have a collaboration going on. Taylor was photographed standing against a wall filled with various prints, with Stella standing next to her. While McCartney was clad in dark and sober hues, Swift was livening things up. The star’s long and sexy legs were on show via frayed shorts in a buttercup-yellow shade, although Taylor had gone conservative with her simple pastel T-shirt. The blonde had her loose hair around her shoulders, with a full face of makeup accentuating her features. Taylor will go makeup-free from time to time, but the cat-wing eyeliner and bold-colored lips are her standard.

Taylor has comments to her Instagram disabled. While fans weren’t able to leave any messages for the singer, they were able to voice their approval via likes. The post had clocked over 166,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live.

Taylor’s collaboration with Stella seems to have made major waves in the fashion world. While the caption from the singer seemed to be announcing the collaboration, the partnership itself has already been chronicled. Earlier this month, Taylor was profiled by Vogue, with the magazine quoting McCartney on how it all got started.

“We met at one of her shows, and then we had a girls’ night and kind of jumped straight in. In London we’ll go on walks and talk about everything—life and love.”

Fans are likely pumped to see a clothing collection come out. Taylor may be known for her music, but she has risen as somewhat of a fashion symbol. The star’s shorts, sneakers, and designer pairings very much seem to reflect her personality. Of course, when you’re a star on Taylor’s level, the potential for brand partnership is already there.

Swift is not the only celebrity to have brought out collections with major brands. Model Gigi Hadid had a line with American designer Tommy Hilfiger. Selena Gomez has created her own accessory line with luggage brand Coach. Of course, singer Rihanna has created endless collections with sportswear brand PUMA.

