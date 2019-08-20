Bella Thorne Posts Topless Photos, Discusses Her Need For Validation

Bella opened up about her past in a lengthy Instagram caption.

Bella Thorne discussed her need to have validation from men in her latest Instagram post. Over the past few days, the actress has been uploading topless pictures of herself while lying in bed. In her latest post, the 21-year-old shared a series of sexy snaps. The images show Bella covering her chest with her hands as her beautiful face is haloed in light. The former Disney Channel star’s impressive tattoo collection was on full display.

In the caption, the stunner posted a poem from her book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul. In the piece, she explains her desire to have male attention may be caused by the abuse she suffered during her childhood. The actress went on to say, however, she wants to take responsibility in her destructive actions. She also stated she doesn’t love herself but is on the journey for self-acceptance.

Fans seemed to appreciate Bella’s openness and honesty.

“I love you oh my goodness please always stay true to [your]self,” wrote a follower.

“Your post was beautifully said,” commented another, adding a heart emoji.

“Thank you for being so real with us always. I adore u bb,” chimed in another.

In the comments section, Bella gently corrected a fan when they commented she should love herself because she is successful.

“Success doesn’t make u love urself bb. Love is something ur taught I believe from a young age…” wrote the Shake It Up star.

This is not the first time Bella opened up about childhood trauma. On a July episode of YouTuber Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive, the actress spoke about being sexually abused, reported Insider. She noted she was suicidal due to the abuse but is still fighting.

“You hate yourself for it, you feel disgusting,” stated Bella. “But you are not a bruised fruit. You are fruit that is still beautiful.”

She added that she was treated poorly by police when she reported what was happening to her.

The actress also spoke to Good Morning America in July about overcoming abuse. In the interview, she revealed the sexy image she shows on social media is a part of a persona.

“I literally refer to Bella Thorne as this persona who’s like this redhead like, ‘Ooh, I’m Bella Thorne, I’m crazy, And ah, I’m a wild child,’ and whatever,” said the actress.

She noted, however, she does enjoy posting risque photos of herself on Instagram.

To learn more about Bella, be sure to grab a copy of The Life of a Wannabe Mogul.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, please callRAINN’s National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE.