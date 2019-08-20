‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, August 21: Brooke’s Deadly Premonition

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 21 tease that Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) motherly instinct will kick in. She has always been overly protective of her daughter, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), but this time she knows that something bad is about to happen, per Soap Central.

Brooke has a history with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She knows from experience that Thomas has a dark side and that he can be quite dangerous. So, when she saw the signs that Thomas was acting abnormally, she warned Hope to be careful around the designer. She also spoke to her husband, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), about his son. However, Ridge did not take her concerns seriously. He thought that she was overreacting.

Similarly, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) also did not trust Thomas. Even before he and Hope annulled their marriage, he was suspicious of Thomas’ motives. Later, Liam’s instincts proved to be correct when everyone learned of Thomas’ misdeeds and how he had been hiding the truth about Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam and Brooke will have a heart-to-heart about Hope and Thomas. Both Brooke and Liam are concerned about Thomas’ state of mind. They know that he has been acting erratically and that he is capable of hurting others. A few years ago, Thomas planted a bomb in Rick Forrester’s (Jacob Young) car, so they know that he sometimes goes off the rails.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that they are especially worried about Hope’s safety. She recently called Thomas to tell him that she was ending their marriage. They know that he is obsessed with Hope and that he won’t react well to the news.

Since Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) also suspects that Thomas is involved in Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) death, Brooke and Liam believe that he may be a threat to Hope’s life. They are worried that Thomas may seek revenge and target her.

Detective Sanchez is on the case! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/tKtltJKgDx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 20, 2019

Brooke has a feeling that something may happen to her daughter. Her suspicions will be confirmed on Friday, August 23. Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will tell her that Thomas is on his way to see Hope at the cliff house. Brooke will rush to save Hope, but will she be in time?

Tune in to see Thomas lose his mind on The Bold and the Beautiful which airs every weekday on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.