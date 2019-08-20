Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Hot New Selfie

Savannah Chrisley has been showing off her amazing figure to fans quite a bit in recent weeks.

The reality TV star tends to be conservative when it comes to showing too much skin on social media but over the past few months, she’s been delighting her loyal Instagram fans with a number of sexy, new snapshots. In the most recent image that was posted for her nearly 2 million followers, Savannah leaves little to be desired in a hot, new selfie.

In the gorgeous new photo, the 22-year-old appears to the far right in the shot, giving fans a very up-close and personal look. The blonde bombshell appears to snap the photo herself, wearing her long, blonde locks down and slightly messy with her part off to the side. She shows off her beautiful face while donning minimal makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and subtle lipstick.

Chrisley accessorizes the look with a few gold necklaces and she flaunts major cleavage for the camera in the photo while spilling out of a tiny black top with an army green jacket on the top. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention with over 46,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to let Savannah know that she looks amazing while countless others chimed in to let the reality star know that they’re excited for her new collab with the brand Rampage. A few others simply chimed in on the image to wish Savannah and her family well amid all of the legal drama that they are currently at the center of.

“I hope all is well with your family, there’s always haters so sad. Prayers for all,” one follower commented on the photo.

“We love your family show. Never miss it,” another chimed in with two red heart emoji.

“Beautiful young lady!!!,” one more wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that fans sent prayers to Savannah after learning of her parents’ legal woes. In the cute photo that was posted for fans, Savannah posed with her fiance, Nic Kerdiles. The two appear to be totally in love in the shot, with Nic sitting on a stone ledge and looking down at Savannah with a huge smile on his face. Chrisley stood in the middle of her man’s legs, looking lovingly into his eyes and smiling right back at him.

That shot earned the reality star over 159,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments with most followers commenting on the photo to send their well-wishes to her and her famous family. Last week, Todd and Julie Chrisley surrendered to authorities after being charged with conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion; 12 counts total. If they’re found guilty they could serve up to 30 years in prison.